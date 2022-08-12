Design-Build Team of SVA Architects and J.H. Fitzmaurice Complete Nationally-Recognized Housing in Daly City, CA

Teachers and Staff at Jefferson Union High School District Benefit from Measure J

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The design-build team of SVA Architects and J.H. Fitzmaurice recently joined Jefferson Union High School District (JUHSD) in Daly City, CA for the district's Centennial Celebration and Grand Opening of 705 Serramonte, an affordable housing community specifically for district faculty & staff. Helping to bring housing equity to the region, JUHSD is the first K-12 school district to pass a bond exclusively to build an affordable housing community for teachers and staff. The $75 million project received $33 million in bond funds provided by the passage of Measure J in June 2018. The pioneering development unites SVA's dual strengths of partnering with educational institutions and designing affordable housing communities.

Coinciding with the JUHSD's centennial, the development team and district celebrated the completion of the housing community on May 13, 2022 with a ribbon cutting event. Throughout the summer, staff have been moving into the community in preparation for the fall semester, which began this week on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The 705 Serramonte community consists of 122 apartment homes, with 59 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and 7 three-bedroom units. Homes range from 560 – 1,174 sq. ft., with rental rates set at 50% of market rate at the time of occupancy. Homes feature vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and generous windows with abundant light. Community spaces include a community lounge, a fitness center, and a central, landscaped courtyard with children's play structures, BBQ area, and ample seating.

Nathan Herrero, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Principal at SVA Architects, states, "SVA's vision was to design homes and community spaces that feel like a market-rate, luxury development. Along with the District, we wanted to honor the critical work of educators by offering comfortable spaces that feel like a haven at the end of the day."

Mohammad Hakimi, AIA, President & CEO at J.H. Fitzmaurice, Inc., states, "It's been our privilege to be a part of this trailblazing project with Jefferson Union High School District and SVA Architects. Many districts around the country are already looking to JUHSD as a model for this type of educator housing in their own communities."

Based on the distinct expertise of its founders, SVA Architects has a robust portfolio of both educational and affordable housing projects. Overseeing the firm's educational projects is Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects. Under his guidance, SVA designed the award-winning, Grid Neutral, CHPS Verified Leader School La Escuelita Educational Center in Oakland. Leading the design of affordable communities is Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects. One of the firm's signature affordable projects is Celadon at 9th & Broadway in San Diego, which achieved LEED Gold and was recognized with the 2016 ULI Global Award for Excellence. A natural fit based on SVA's resume, 705 Serramonte uniquely unites the expertise of both of SVA's founders.

