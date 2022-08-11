ONLINE VIDEO EDITOR KAPWING INTRODUCES FREE PREMIUM OFFERING FOR STUDENTS AND EDUCATORS

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapwing, a popular online video editing and content creation platform, today announced the launch of Kapwing for Education . The EDU program makes Kapwing's premium software subscription free to students and teachers worldwide. Educators at K-12 schools and universities and students who are over 13 years old in K-12 schools can apply through the form on Kapwing's website. District leaders can also apply for bulk licenses.

Through this initiative, Kapwing aims to empower the next generation of video creators by making creative tools more accessible in schools.

Of the initiative, Katherine Mayer – the Product Manager for Kapwing for Education – said "Serving students and teachers has been a north star of my work at Kapwing. Prior to joining the team, I worked as an English teacher for two years at a high school just outside of Madrid in Spain, where I learned firsthand how powerful digital learning tools are for teachers and students. I'm excited to see how the education community harnesses the power of video creation for learning with Kapwing!"

Built in the browser, Kapwing works on every type of device, including Chromebooks, the most popular K12 device in the USA. More than 1,200 students sign up for Kapwing daily. With Kapwing, teachers and students can record presentations, complete group video projects, make collages, design worksheets, clip YouTube videos, and create all types of multimedia projects. Kapwing allows creators to edit videos together in real time and offers various AI-powered tools that make editing simpler, such as an automatic subtitling tool. To help teachers get started, Kapwing has a library of education resources and templates and a popular YouTube channel .

Since launching in 2018, Kapwing has played an important role in empowering students to create videos. Kapwing was named one of the best websites for teaching and learning in 2018 by the American Association of School Librarians (AASL). At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Kapwing offered their premium software for free to students and teachers.

"We were inspired by the ingenuity of teachers during the beginning of the pandemic," says Julia Enthoven, Kapwing's cofounder and CEO, "Many of them jumped into creating video learning materials with no video editing experience to ensure that their students could continue learning from home despite many obstacles."

Since then, Kapwing increased their investment in the EDU sector, partnering with Google's Chromebooks team to offer a discount for Chromebook users and launching a native app for Android and Chromebook devices.

About Kapwing – Kapwing is a San Francisco-based startup with the mission to empower digital storytellers. Launched in 2019, Kapwing's website enables creators to make and collaborate on video, audio, image, and GIF content on any device and offers AI-powered tools, integrated stock assets, templates, and more. Teams can also use the software to edit in real time together and collaborate on video. Over 10 million users across the globe create content on Kapwing's platform.

