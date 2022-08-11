Esports Franchise XP League to Debut Brand in Florida with Mom of Pro Gamer

Franchise Signing Marks First since Joining Unleashed Brands

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XP League, an emerging youth esports franchise brand, has signed an owner with connection to the professional esports community as one of its first franchisees since joining Unleashed Brands, a fast-growing parent company of youth enrichment franchise brands. South Florida entrepreneur Jennifer Vilela will launch the brand's first Florida franchise this fall.

Jennifer has spent almost 20 years as a successful realtor and is mother to professional Fortnite player Jake, AKA BullyWYD. Jennifer's involvement with esports doesn't end there, she currently sits on the advisory board for COPE (Coalition for Parents in esports), an organization aimed at providing more knowledge to parents in the esports world and sees the amazing opportunities owning a youth esports franchise can bring to young gamers.

As a single mother of four boys, Jennifer has always had a deep passion and drive to help children and provide them with tools to have a successful and positive future, including working in the foster care industry. Choosing to launch a youth esports franchise like XP League is something Jennifer is not only excited for, but she says the inclusiveness of the XP League model will allow her to continue work on a broader scale to help many children achieve success.

"Gaming is not going away. I love that it's being acknowledged as a sport and there are so many college opportunities out there. XP League is amazing since we are bringing a team environment, coaching and education to the sport, which is what sold me on opening a franchise," said Jennifer. "So many towns are eager for esports to be in their communities and trying to figure out how to make it work. There is so much demand for these programs right now."

Opening her location in Palm Beach County, Florida, Jennifer expects her son, Jake, will be involved in the business, likely coaching higher-level high school students and that eventually some of her other children, ages 13, 15 and 22, will also be involved in the franchise, making this a family business.

Launched in 2020, XP League helps students with an interest in esports to further their passion at a competitive level like traditional sports. Each league offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our franchise family with her extensive business knowledge and background in understanding professional gaming and how it can lead to tremendous opportunities for kids," said Jay Melamed, CEO and Brand President. "We feel fortunate Jennifer chose our brand to align with during this exciting time of growth for esports programs."

Jennifer expects a mid-October start with the first season to start Nov. 28.

To continue to grow the industry and impact more kids, XP League is seeking individuals who are committed to their mission and who are ready to make a positive change in their community. Franchisees don't need to be an expert in esports or have a ton of familiarity with the industry. The program provides coaching guides and all tournament management is done at the corporate level. With notable recognition of the larger esports community, XP League comes with a positive reputation for anyone interested in investing. The initial investment for interested franchisees ranges from $37,800 - $73,660. For more information about owning an XP League franchise, visit https://franchise.xpleague.com/.

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept the U.S. and Canada.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

