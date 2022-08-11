Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2022

Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2Q22 X 2Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 4%. Excluding ViaCosteira, NovaDutra, RioSP and RodoNorte, the increase was 8% in the period.
  • The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 243.3% in the period. Excluding South and Central Blocks, the increase was 93% in the period.
  • The number of passengers transported in the mobility units increased by 138.6% in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the increase was 61% in the period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 25.7%, with a margin of 57.5% (-3.2 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.5%, with a margin of 59.5% (-1.3 p.p.).
  • Net Income totaled R$291.3 million, compared to a loss of R$44 million in 2Q21. Same-basis1, Net Income totaled R$171.8 million, compared to a Net Income of R$356.7 million.
  • On June 7, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed TAM 21/2022, whose object is to extend the term of the Renovias concession agreement in 136 days.
  • On July 18, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed a Term of Re-ratification to TAM 21/2022, consisting in the term extension of Renovias' concession agreement in 482 days, until October 7, 2023.
  • On July 25, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it concluded the sale of its equity interest in Total Airport Services, corresponding to 70% of the share capital of TAS, to AGI-CFI Acquisition Corp.
  • On July 28, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed TAM 21/2022, whose object is to extend the term of the SPVias concession agreement in 368 days, until September 21, 2029.
  1. Same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.

IFRS

Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

2Q21

2Q22

Chg %

2Q21

2Q22

Chg %

Net Revenues1

2,327.1

3,088.4

32.7 %

2,453.0

3,271.7

33.4 %

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

1,960.1

2,436.1

24.3 %

2,086.0

2,619.3

25.6 %

Adjusted EBIT3

315.6

1,281.4

306.0 %

378.1

1,392.9

268.4 %

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

13.6 %

41.5 %

27.9 p.p.

15.4 %

42.6 %

27.2 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

1,411.7

1,774.8

25.7 %

1,501.3

1,918.5

27.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

60.7 %

57.5 %

-3.2 p.p.

61.2 %

58.6 %

-2.6 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

1,192.1

1,448.9

21.5 %

1,281.6

1,592.6

24.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4

60.8 %

59.5 %

-1.3 p.p.

61.4 %

60.8 %

-0.6 p.p.

Net Income

(44.0)

291.3

n.m.

(44.0)

291.3

n.m.

Net Income on the same basis2

356.7

171.8

-51.8 %

356.7

171.8

-51.8 %

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

2.3

1.8


2.3

1.8


Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

4.4

2.1


4.2

2.2



IFRS


Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

1H21

1H22

Chg %


1H21

1H22

Chg %

Net Revenues1

5,767.0

11,107.0

92.6 %


6,007.1

11,440.3

90.4 %

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

3,798.4

4,822.5

27.0 %


4,038.2

5,155.9

27.7 %

Adjusted EBIT3

2,081.3

7,677.5

268.9 %


2,197.4

7,872.8

258.3 %

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

36.1 %

69.1 %

33.0 p.p.


36.6 %

68.8 %

32.2 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

3,916.2

8,687.7

121.8 %


4,084.2

8,945.6

119.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

67.9 %

78.2 %

10.3 p.p.


68.0 %

78.2 %

10.2 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

2,294.1

2,889.2

25.9 %


2,461.9

3,147.1

27.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4

60.4 %

59.9 %

-0.5 p.p.


61.0 %

61.0 %

0.1 p.p.

Net Income

644.9

3,743.7

480.5 %


644.9

3,743.7

480.5 %

Net Income on the same basis2

560.9

82.5

-85.3 %


560.9

82.5

-85.3 %

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

2.3

1.8



2.3

1.8


Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

6.1

5.5



5.7

5.4


  1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
  2. The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.
  3. Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services, and administrative expenses.
  4. The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.
  5. Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
Friday, August 12, 2022
2:00 p.m. São Paulo / 1:00 p.m. New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 4090-1621 or (11) 3181-8565
Participants calling from the U.S.: (+1) 412 717-9627
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193 1012
Code: 8366456# or 5097751#
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy:     (+55 11) 3048-5955
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Cauê Cunha:      (+55 11) 3048-2108
Caique Moraes:  (+55 11) 3048-2108

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccr---results-for-the-2nd-quarter-of-2022-301604748.html

SOURCE CCR S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.