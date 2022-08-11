AdTheorent Wins The "Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award" in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award" in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. This is AdTheorent's third consecutive year being honored with a Martech Breakthrough Award.

AdTheorent is a digital media platform which focuses on performance-first, privacy-forward methods to execute programmatic digital advertising campaigns, serving both agency and brand customers. Without relying on individualized profiles or sensitive personal data for targeting, AdTheorent utilizes machine learning and advanced data analytics to deliver measurable real-world performance for advertisers.

Central to its ad-targeting and campaign optimization methods, AdTheorent builds custom machine learning models for each campaign using historic and real-time data to predict future consumer conversion actions for every digital ad impression. AdTheorent's privacy-forward targeting focus is statistical, not individualized, with its platform statistically scoring millions of ad impressions per second in order to determine the probability that a given digital ad impression, if served a brand's ad, will drive a desired business outcome. Therefore, AdTheorent does not need to compile or maintain user profiles or rely on cookies or user IDs of any kind for targeting.

Additionally, the platform offers customized vertical solutions to address the needs of advertisers in specialized industries. These specialized solutions feature vertical-specific capabilities related to targeting, measurement and audience validation.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by MarTech Breakthrough Awards," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "Our platform and machine-learning based solutions are engineered to optimize ad campaigns based on real-time business events, in the most privacy-forward manner that exists today. Our focus transcends ad clicks and video completes; customers value our offerings because of the efficiency with which we can drive measurable outcomes like prescription lift, online sales, form completes, customer registrations, and more."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"The most prevalent method used today in programmatic advertising is cookie-based retargeting, which relies on users' web browsing histories. This method is very personalized and it can be invasive. The second most prevalent method is segment-based audiences. This relies on data whose source, age and reliability is not known or provable. It's often inaccurate and yields significantly lower conversions or advertiser ROI," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Regulatory and industry changes which disfavor individualized and user profile-based advertising are further accelerating demand for privacy-forward solutions. AdTheorent's ML-powered Predictive Advertising doesn't rely on sensitive or individualized personal data for targeting – and it drives tangible business outcomes for their customers. Congratulations on winning the 'Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award.'"

AdTheorent's platform operates on a massive scale with the platform models evaluating millions of impressions per second based on 700+ data attributes, identifying data correlations among conversions and optimizing targeting based on each impression's predictive score. AdTheorent evaluates over a million impressions each second.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

