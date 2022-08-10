Technisys redefines banking core modernization: Enabling financial institutions to embrace digital innovation at remarkable speed and scale

Finding niches, uncovering new revenue streams, and driving the art of the possible across the entire digital banking value chain

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys , the company behind Cyberbank, the cloud-native, next-gen digital banking platform, continues to redefine the digital transformation journey and customer experience for financial institutions (FIs) with its latest release of Cyberbank Core . The solution signifies the next evolution of the core banking platform that enables retail and commercial banks to accelerate their digital banking efforts and future-proof their businesses. With Cyberbank Core, banks and financial institutions can create innovative products and services based on powerful parameterization tools and a library of ready-to-use capabilities.

Technisys redefines banking core modernization: the digital transformation journey and customer experience for FIs

Today, it's more strategically important than ever to empower FIs with a next-gen digital core that supports agility, innovation, and new modes of working that fuel endless digital potential. Innovations in digital core banking are supporting more cost-neutral and agile ways of optimizing in the cloud. The array of leading-edge technologies—including low-code/no-code, more intelligent business rule discovery, and core mapping—offer new ways to bolster valuable core assets.

Cyberbank Core makes it easy to add capabilities, define behaviors and change product functionality quickly and easily by using business-oriented tools to notably accelerate launching new products to market at massive scale.

"Today, FIs will focus less on enhancing existing financial products and services and more on delivering novel, tailored experiences in real time that meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers," says Mike Santos, Founder and CEO of Technisys. "Enabling FIs with smarter ways to deliver value - through tailored financial products - and forming a clear view where operations and offerings will matter most."

Cyberbank Core 4.0 offers key benefits that justify the power of modernizing to a next-gen core banking platform:

Economic benefit. Reduce the production costs of your core processing system by taking advantage of the neo-core's small footprint, unique customer-centric pricing model, and the "on-demand" processing power and utility pricing of the cloud.

Business benefit. Create services that truly solve customer needs, when the customer needs them. Create and deliver financial offerings in unique ways that solve specific customer pain points (e.g., Early Pay/Early Wage Access, PoS Financing/BNPL). Bring new products to market in weeks vs months and enable "fail fast" program execution.

Operational benefit. Adopt a real-time operating model with embedded risk controls at the level of granularity that banks need, even at the microservices level, reducing the need for error-prone human-centric controls that erode efficiency. Orchestrate across APIs to further automate controls involving other systems, such as a fraud detection engine.

Strategic benefit. Embrace customer-centricity, down to the core. Build products and pricing for the specific desired customer segments, geographies, and subsidiaries in a vastly simpler way, eliminating the need for the legacy ancillary systems driving today's "lasagna" and "spaghetti" architecture.

Cyberbank Core 4.0 offers a unique customer-centric model (not based on accounts or transactions like legacy cores), while enabling faster time to market and personalization with a pre-integrated digital self-service customer engagement platform for internet and mobile banking. The architecture allows for integration with third-party ecosystems to use best-of-breed solutions with ease of switching in the future, resulting in lower run cost, automation and resilience - the only next-gen core to support true cloud choice on five clouds (i.e., Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform, IBM RedHat OpenShift, IBM LinuxOne).

"The work of enhancing legacy core assets is not a one-time task—it's an ongoing opportunity," says Ricardo Zuasti, Chief Product Officer of Technisys. "Core application scope is decomposing across platform ecosystems. It is becoming a decentralized, cloud-enabled, API-orchestrated collection of capabilities made cohesive by a simplified and tailored user experience. By driving innovative change that will continue to disrupt the status quo, forward-leaning FIs that are modernizing their core system will have a road map not only for adapting valuable core assets to new technological realities, but also for opening up ways for endless digital possibilities."

ABOUT Technisys

Technisys' platform is a leading next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-in-class technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two key ways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce. And, by allowing them to offer meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. How are we different? Technisys' platform uses data-driven insights and integrates them with its unique technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product - in real time - to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint whether online, on the phone, or at a branch. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor offerings that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

