Luster's Pink Launches Comfort Oil Scalp Serum and Unveils New Look for its Classic Pink Lotion and Glosser

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luster Products, the leading manufacturer of premium personal care products providing daily maintenance and styling solutions for all hair types and textures for the last 65 years, has expanded its Luster's Pink product range with the launch of a Comfort Oil scalp serum and an updated look for its classic Oil Moisturizer Hair Lotion and Glosser.

The Luster's Pink Comfort Oil scalp serum is formulated with an outstanding combination of rich natural oils and botanical extracts that effectively soothes and calms dry, itchy scalps with a comforting tingle you can feel. It also delivers brilliant shine to dry, dull hair.

"With the introduction of our Comfort Oil, we wanted to address common concerns we hear from consumers about the various scalp conditions they experience while wearing different looks; especially, protective styles such as braids, wigs or sew-in weaves, which can put extra tension on the scalp and increase the chance for build-up, dryness and irritation," said Resa Luster-Mac senior brand manager and third generation Luster executive at Luster Products. "Our new Comfort Oil scalp serum will help to relieve and alleviate some of these scalp challenges from the very first use."

The Comfort Oil joins Luster's Pink Natural Oil Blends collection which also includes its Lush Growth Oil and Trueshine Oil Mist:

NEW - Luster's Pink Comfort Oil (4fl oz - $8.99 ) – This soothing scalp serum provides a comforting tingling sensation that calms scalp irritation and itchiness, relieves tension, and lubricates dry scalp and helps to prevent flaking. It can be used daily for all hair types and styles and is safe for color-treated hair.



The Comfort Oil is formulated with Peppermint Oil, Lavender Oil, Camphor, Aloe Vera, Clary Sage Oil, Rosemary Oil and more.

In addition to the introduction of the Comfort Oil, Luster's Pink is also revealing a new look for its Oil Moisturizer Hair Lotion and Glosser.

"Our Oil Moisturizer Hair Lotion, affectionately called "Pink Lotion" for short by our most supportive fans, and our Glosser have served multiple generations of consumers for more than 50 years, Luster-Mac added."

"This packaging update maintains classic characteristics of the original product, including their iconic formulas, while also adding subtle design elements that we hope will delight both existing and new consumers earning us a permanent spot in their beauty stash," she added.

Luster's Pink Original Oil Moisturizer Hair Lotion (8oz - $5.19 ) – Moisturizes extra dry hair and scalp. Fortified with vitamin E and provitamin B5, it nourishes, softens, smooths, boosts shine and improves the appearance of damaged hair. It eases combing, helping to minimize breakage and retain length.



The Oil Moisturizer Hair Lotion is formulated with Provitamin B5 and Vitamin E.

Luster's Pink Glosser (8oz - $4.69 ) –This frizz-fighting finishing mist delivers pure shine and smoothness to any style. It contains a blend of natural emollients, botanical extracts and vitamin E that revitalizes dull hair, leaving it silky with no build-up.



The Glosser is formulated with Aloe Vera, Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E.

Luster's Pink Comfort Oil is currently available exclusively at LusterProducts.com.

Luster's Pink Oil Moisturizer Hair Lotion and Glosser are available at LusterProducts.com, Walmart, Family Dollar, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Target, Sally Beauty and beauty supply stores nationwide.

About Luster's Pink

Since 1967, ten years after the creation of Luster Products by Fred Luster, Sr., Luster's Pink® has provided daily hair care and styling products for all hair types and textures beginning with its now iconic Pink Oil Moisturizer Lotion from the Pink Classic collection as well as its Pink Kids, Moisture Maintenance and Shea Butter Coconut Oil collections. All Luster's Pink products are formulated with the best performing ingredients to moisturize, strengthen and shield hair against damage. For more information about Luster's Pink, visit www.LustersPink.com. You can also join the Luster's Pink conversation on Facebook.com/LustersPink, Instagram (@LustersPink), TikTok (@LustersPink) and Twitter (@LustersPink). To start your own conversation about the brand social media, use its official #LustersPink hashtag.

