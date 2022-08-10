Hagerty Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Second quarter 2022 Total Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $206.0 million, and year-to-date 2022 Total Revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $373.8 million
- Total Members as of June 30, 2022 increased 9% year-over-year to 2.5 million
- Second quarter 2022 Written Premium increased 14% year-over-year to $237.7 million, and year-to-date 2022 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $392.5 million
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
"We delivered strong revenue growth of 23% during the second quarter and 26% during the first six months of the year, in line with our revenue outlook for full year 2022 despite a weakening macroeconomic environment," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty. "Our global growth has been powered by consistent double digit gains in written premium, a strong and growing base of members, and higher revenue per member. We continue to deliver excellent customer service for Hagerty members and partners, driving industry leading net promoter scores of 82 and high retention rates."
Mr. Hagerty continued, "Our team continues to work diligently on getting the State Farm partnership up and running. We have moved into systems testing and the regulatory approval process, and expect to begin activating State Farm's 19,200 agents to sell classic car policies during the first half of 2023. Our teams are focused on delivering a seamless experience, and we believe that this customer-centric approach is what will help sustain our high rates of organic growth over the coming years."
"We are also investing methodically in value-added and best-in-class services for our members, which we believe will continue to attract and retain car lovers," added Mr. Hagerty. "This includes today's announcement that we are acquiring the remaining 60% of Broad Arrow Group. We expect the transaction to be immediately accretive as our platform for buying and selling collector cars is ramping quickly, leveraging the strength of the Hagerty brand and ecosystem to capitalize on this large and growing opportunity."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Second quarter Total Revenue increased 23% to $206.0 million compared to $167.4 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date Total Revenue increased 26% to $373.8 million compared to $296.6 million in the prior year period.
- Second quarter Written Premium increased 14% to $237.7 million compared to $208.1 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date Written Premium increased 15% to $392.5 million compared to $341.8 million in the prior year period.
- Second quarter Net Loss was $5.5 million compared to $12.5 million of income in the prior year period, and year-to-date Net Income was $10.3 million compared to $5.7 million of income in the prior year period.
- Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA decreased 17% to $16.1 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA decreased 50% to $10.1 million compared to $20.3 million in the prior year period.
- Second quarter Operating Income decreased 83% to $2.4 million compared to $14.3 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date Operating Income decreased 216% to a loss of $10.6 million compared to $9.2 million of income in the prior year period.
- Second quarter Contribution Margin increased 14% to $61.0 million compared to $53.5 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date Contribution Margin increased 16% to $98.2 million compared to $84.5 million in the prior year period.
- Second quarter Basic Earnings per Share and Diluted Earnings per Share was $(0.07), and year-to-date Basic Earnings per Share was $0.27 and Diluted Earnings per Share was $(0.02).
- Second quarter Adjusted EPS was $(0.02), and year-to-date Adjusted EPS was $0.03.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
- Reached 2.5 million total members and 1.3 million paid members as of June 30, 2022.
- Digital and technology teams are nearing completion of development work, and have moved into the testing phase and regulatory approval process for the State Farm partnership.
- U.S. and U.K. reinsurance quota share increased to 70%, further increasing our share of profit.
- Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 60% of Broad Arrow Group ("Broad Arrow") for $64.8 million in stock in August of 2022. Given the faster ramp of the business leveraging the Hagerty ecosystem of offerings for auto enthusiasts, the deal is expected to be immediately accretive by offering new services for the buying, selling, and financing of collector cars. Over the last twelve months, over 300,000 vehicles on Hagerty's books have transacted with a value of roughly $12.0 billion.
- Closed on the acquisition of Speed Digital, which enhances our Hagerty Marketplace business to: establish relationships with their dealer partners and facilitate growth in Hagerty's Marketplace products; augment our automotive intelligence data; and allow Motorious.com to drive audience engagement, content distribution and advertising revenues.
- Developed Classifieds and enhanced HDC Membership offerings with the ultimate platform for car enthusiasts to buy and sell the things they love. This service allows all HDC Members to list their cars at no additional charge on one of the world's largest enthusiast networks.
- Recently acquired RADwood and hosted four RADwood events (Austin, Cleveland, Philly, and NorCal) during the second quarter of 2022 serving more than 12,000 attendees, and announced a licensing agreement to produce Concours d'Lemons, a motoring festival designed to celebrate the oddball, mundane and unexceptional of the automotive world, building on Hagerty's purpose to save driving and car culture while expanding and supporting inspiring experiences for automotive enthusiasts.
- Announced Motorlux, a rebranded and upgraded experience of the Monterey Car Week's kick-off which builds on the foundation of McCall's Motorworks Revival.
- Environmental, Social and Governance program assessment completed and prioritized Impact initiatives.
2022 REVISED OUTLOOK AND YTD PROGRESS
2022 Outlook
2022 Outlook
Six months ended
Total Revenue
$767m - $792m
↑ 24% - 28%
26 %
Total Written Premium
$769m - $796m
↑ 14% - 18%
15 %
Policies in Force Retention
89% - 90%
88 %
Total Members
2.65m - 2.72m
↑ 9% - 12%
9 %
Revenue per Paid Member
$534 - $549
↑ 7% - 10%
18 %
HDC Paid Member Count
769k - 790k
↑ 7% - 10%
8 %
Net Income (Loss)
($3m) - ($28m)
↑ 54% - 94% (1)
83% (2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$15m - $20m
↓ (21%) - (41%) (1)
(50)% (2)
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
$0.02 - ($0.20)
↑ 64% - 104%
$0.27 (3)
Adjusted Earnings per Share
($0.01) - ($0.08)
↑ 54% - 94%
$0.03 (3)
(1)
Projected 2022 Net Income (Loss) outlook of $(3) million to $(28) million includes valuation gain on purchase of Broad Arrow totaling approximately $28 million to be recognized in the third quarter of 2022. This gain will be excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and is not reflected in Projected 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook of $15 million to $20 million.
(2)
Difference between Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA due primarily to a $26 million gain for the six months ended June 30, 2022 resulting from a decrease in the fair value of warrant liabilities. This gain was recognized as non-operating income and is included in Net Income (Loss) but excluded when calculating Adjusted EBITDA.
(3)
Growth based metric not comparable due to lack of Q2 2021 metric.
The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.
DRIVING FUTURE GROWTH
The Company has excellent business momentum in 2022, with first half revenue growth of 26%, and is excited about and focused on our ongoing efforts to position the Company for strong and sustainable long-term organic growth and profitability over the coming years. We are confident that the opportunities we have identified to monetize our significant addressable market will expand our share and position us to grow. We plan to invest further in our capabilities in 2022 to capitalize on these opportunities to drive future growth.
Hagerty Marketplace. Earlier this year, we launched Hagerty Marketplace, completed our 40% joint venture with Broad Arrow Group, and announced the development of a proprietary digital platform to support our Marketplace activities. In August, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 60% stake and expect the business to be immediately accretive as a highly complementary addition to the Hagerty ecosystem. We believe auto enthusiasts will find our new services extremely valuable, including new trust-based platforms for buying, selling and financing collector vehicles.
MGA Insurance. We expect to continue to launch strategic partnerships with major carriers longer-term. We also plan to deepen our penetration into services and data analytics in order to support our existing partnership customer base.
Reinsurance. We continue to benefit from our contractual quota share arrangements with the U.S. and U.K. 2022 share increasing to 70%. We also will look to continue to methodically grow our international share of underwriting profit over the coming years.
Media & Entertainment. This is how we build our brand and drive network effects that fuel our businesses. We will continue to push forward with our strategy to expand our digital audience, as products and service transactions are moved online. We are also focusing on owned and operated events including Concours and Touring events. Additionally, RADwood and Concours d'Lemons have joined our events calendar in 2022 as we evolve to produce more casual and fun gatherings. These events provide us with a terrific opportunity to reach growing and new auto segments.
Membership. We look forward to increasing our paid member penetration through an enhanced value proposition for our customers. We also expect to increase conversion of our legacy insurance book to HDC and to integrate our multiple digital platforms.
State Farm Update. Our digital and technology team is nearing completion of the development work and have moved into the testing phase of the project. There are currently over 460,000 eligible policies, and based on recent adoption rates, we are anticipating up to 75% HDC adoption on new insurance policies over time and an average annual revenue per customer of $85-$110. We expect to begin activating State Farm's 19,200 agents to sell classic car policies during the first half of 2023 on a state by state basis.
Conference Call Details
Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the Company's Investor presentation highlighting second quarter and year-to-date 2022 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com for 90 days following the call.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) Hagerty's plans to expand market share, including planned investments and partnerships; (iv) anticipated business objectives; and (v) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.
A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) Hagerty's ability to compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain members; (ii) its dependence on a limited number of insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) Hagerty's ability to prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity, including its reliance on a limited number of payment processing services; (iv) disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) the limited operating history of some or Hagerty's membership products and the success of any new insurance programs and products; (vi) adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and current and future variants of the virus; (vii) the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (viii) unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (ix) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (x) whether investors or securities analysts view Hagerty's stock structure unfavorably, particularly its dual-class structure; (xi) the fact that Hagerty is a controlled company; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.
The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.
About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Concours d'Elegance, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.
Hagerty, Inc.
Three months ended June 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
REVENUES:
in thousands (except percentages)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 95,506
$ 83,443
$ 12,063
14.5 %
Earned premium
94,100
70,437
23,663
33.6 %
Membership and other revenue
16,411
13,529
2,882
21.3 %
Total revenues
206,017
167,409
38,608
23.1 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
53,271
41,698
11,573
27.8 %
Ceding commission
45,255
33,678
11,577
34.4 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
38,620
29,152
9,468
32.5 %
Sales expense
37,455
28,360
9,095
32.1 %
General and administrative services
20,729
15,222
5,507
36.2 %
Depreciation and amortization
8,300
5,025
3,275
65.2 %
Total operating expenses
203,630
153,135
50,495
33.0 %
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
2,387
14,274
(11,887)
(83.3) %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(5,400)
—
(5,400)
(100.0) %
Interest and other income (expense)
(353)
(187)
(166)
(88.8) %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
(3,366)
14,087
(17,453)
(123.9) %
Income tax expense
(2,138)
(1,584)
(554)
(35.0) %
Income (loss) on equity method investment, net of tax
(39)
—
(39)
(100.0) %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(5,543)
12,503
(18,046)
(144.3) %
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
7
91
(84)
(92.3) %
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
$ (5,536)
$ 12,594
$ (18,130)
(144.0) %
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock
Basic
$ (0.07)
N/A
Diluted
$ (0.07)
N/A
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
Basic
82,452
N/A
Diluted
82,452
N/A
Earnings (loss) per Members' Unit
Basic and diluted
N/A
$ 125.94
Weighted-average units outstanding:
Basic and diluted
N/A
100
Hagerty, Inc.
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
REVENUES:
in thousands (except percentages)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 157,967
$ 137,816
$ 20,151
14.6 %
Earned premium
183,232
133,671
49,561
37.1 %
Membership and other revenue
32,629
25,122
7,507
29.9 %
Total revenues
373,828
296,609
77,219
26.0 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
99,747
79,847
19,900
24.9 %
Ceding commission
87,633
64,067
23,566
36.8 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
75,539
55,345
20,194
36.5 %
Sales expense
65,892
48,712
17,180
35.3 %
General and administrative services
40,187
30,064
10,123
33.7 %
Depreciation and amortization
15,447
9,396
6,051
64.4 %
Total operating expenses
384,445
287,431
97,014
33.8 %
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(10,617)
9,178
(19,795)
(215.7) %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
26,286
—
26,286
100.0 %
Interest and other income (expense)
(1,037)
(624)
(413)
(66.2) %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
14,632
8,554
6,078
71.1 %
Income tax expense
(4,168)
(2,902)
(1,266)
(43.6) %
Income (loss) on equity method investment, net of tax
(141)
—
(141)
(100.0) %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
10,323
5,652
4,671
82.6 %
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
11,648
136
11,512
8464.7 %
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
$ 21,971
$ 5,788
$ 16,183
279.6 %
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock
Basic
$ 0.27
N/A
Diluted
$ (0.02)
N/A
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
Basic
82,443
N/A
Diluted
334,702
N/A
Earnings (loss) per Members' Unit
Basic and diluted
N/A
$ 57.88
Weighted-average units outstanding:
Basic and diluted
N/A
100
Hagerty, Inc.
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
ASSETS
in thousands (except share amounts)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 180,165
$ 275,332
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
381,284
328,640
Accounts receivable
57,999
46,729
Premiums receivable
141,931
75,297
Commission receivable
33,791
57,596
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,606
30,155
Deferred acquisition costs, net
104,841
81,535
Total current assets
940,617
895,284
Property and equipment, net
28,160
28,363
Long-Term Assets:
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets
38,816
30,565
Intangible assets, net
95,754
76,171
Goodwill
16,525
11,488
Equity method investments
15,109
—
Total long-term assets
166,204
118,224
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,134,981
$ 1,041,871
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 11,227
$ 9,084
Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
123,921
109,351
Unearned premiums
224,595
175,199
Commissions payable
75,398
60,603
Due to insurers
110,226
58,031
Advanced premiums
28,853
13,867
Accrued expenses
45,455
46,074
Contract liabilities
24,984
21,723
Other current liabilities
2,783
1,886
Total current liabilities
647,442
495,818
Long-Term Liabilities:
Accrued expenses
10,676
13,166
Contract liabilities
18,833
19,667
Long-term debt
87,000
135,500
Deferred tax liability
12,967
10,510
Warrant liabilities
61,174
89,366
Other long-term liabilities
7,368
7,043
Total long-term liabilities
198,018
275,252
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 845,460
$ 771,070
(continued)
Hagerty, Inc.
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
in thousands (except share amounts)
Commitments and Contingencies
Redeemable non-controlling interest
$ —
$ 593,277
STOCKHOLDERS' / MEMBERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
—
—
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 82,452,214
8
8
Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares
25
25
Additional paid-in capital
532,922
160,189
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
(460,304)
(482,276)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(542)
(1,727)
Total stockholders' / members' equity
72,109
(323,781)
Non-controlling interest
217,412
1,305
Total equity
289,521
(322,476)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 1,134,981
$ 1,041,871
(concluded)
Hagerty, Inc.
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ 10,323
$ 5,652
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(26,286)
—
Depreciation and amortization expense
15,447
9,396
Provision for deferred taxes
2,553
2,699
Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets
361
2,158
Stock-based compensation expense
4,307
—
Other
229
193
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(11,447)
(11,076)
Premiums receivable
(66,634)
(58,636)
Commission receivable
23,787
24,390
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(14,395)
(14,611)
Deferred acquisition costs
(23,307)
(20,776)
Accounts payable
1,899
(3,994)
Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
14,570
14,176
Unearned premiums
49,395
44,300
Commissions payable
14,795
15,322
Due to insurers
52,486
47,831
Advanced premiums
15,032
12,365
Accrued expenses
(5,185)
(6,318)
Contract liabilities
2,337
2,288
Other current liabilities
(342)
2,715
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
59,925
68,074
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(21,520)
(19,035)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(13,520)
(8,709)
Purchase of equity method investment
(15,250)
—
Purchase of fixed income securities
(2,448)
(7,446)
Maturities of fixed income securities
1,216
—
Other investing activities
(1,639)
21
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
$ (53,161)
$ (35,169)
(continued)
Hagerty, Inc.
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
in thousands
Payments on long-term debt
$ (90,500)
$ (22,500)
Proceeds from long-term debt
42,000
40,500
Contribution from minority interest
1,000
400
Payments on notes payable
(1,000)
(1,000)
Distributions
—
(4,056)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(48,500)
13,344
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted
(787)
174
Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(42,523)
46,423
Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
603,972
299,078
Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 561,449
$ 345,501
NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment and software
$ 4,389
$ 4,426
Acquisitions
$ 7,500
$ —
CASH PAID FOR:
Interest
$ 2,037
$ 1,026
Income taxes
$ 5,250
$ 2,200
(concluded)
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents as presented for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:
2022
2021
in thousands
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 180,165
$ 49,135
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
381,284
296,366
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents on the
$ 561,449
$ 345,501
Hagerty, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Key Performance Indicators
In addition to the measures presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, we use the following key performance indicators and certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends in our business against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. We believe these financial and operational measures are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present these metrics as of and for the periods presented:
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total Revenue (in thousands)
$ 206,017
$ 167,409
$ 373,828
$ 296,609
New Business Count (Insurance)
74,922
77,013
122,436
128,812
Total Written Premium (in thousands)
$ 237,697
$ 208,091
$ 392,487
$ 341,798
Loss Ratio
41.0 %
41.4 %
41.2 %
41.4 %
Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$ 2,387
$ 14,274
$ (10,617)
$9,178
Contribution Margin (in thousands)
$ 61,032
$ 53,466
$ 98,178
$ 84,546
Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)
$ (5,543)
$ 12,503
$ 10,323
$ 5,652
Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 16,065
$ 19,299
$ 10,106
$ 20,338
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ (0.07)
N/A
$0.27
N/A
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ (0.02)
N/A
$0.03
N/A
June 30,
2022
December 31,
Policies in Force
1,292,138
1,247,056
Policies in Force Retention
88.2 %
89.1 %
HDC Paid Member Count
742,825
718,583
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
82.0
82.0
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Contribution Margin
We define Contribution Margin as total revenue less operating expense adding back our fixed operating expenses such as depreciation and amortization, general and administrative costs and shared service salaries and benefits expenses. We define Contribution Margin Ratio as Contribution Margin divided by total revenue.
We present Contribution Margin and Contribution Margin Ratio because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of our business and in understanding and evaluating our operating results.
We caution investors that Contribution Margin and Contribution Margin Ratio are not recognized measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and that Contribution Margin and Contribution Margin Ratio, as we define them, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, both Contribution Margin and Contribution Margin Ratio have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude certain significant recurring expenses of our business.
Our management uses Contribution Margin and Contribution Margin Ratio to:
- analyze the relationship between cost, volume and profit as revenue grows;
- measure how much profit is earned for any product or service sold; and
- measure how different management actions could affect the Company's total revenue and related cost levels.
The following table reconciles Contribution Margin and Contribution Margin Ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are Operating income (loss) and Operating income (loss) margin (Operating income (loss) divided by Total revenue), respectively:
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
in thousands (except percentages)
Total revenue
$ 206,017
$ 167,409
$ 373,828
$ 296,609
Less: total operating expenses
203,630
153,135
384,445
287,431
Operating income (loss)
$ 2,387
$ 14,274
$ (10,617)
$ 9,178
Operating income (loss) margin
1 %
9 %
(3) %
3 %
Add: fixed operating expenses
$ 58,645
$ 39,192
$ 108,795
$ 75,368
Contribution Margin
$ 61,032
$ 53,466
$ 98,178
$ 84,546
Contribution Margin Ratio
30 %
32 %
26 %
29 %
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted to exclude changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, stock-based compensation expense, gains and losses from asset disposals and certain other non-recurring gains and losses. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.
Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA:
- as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;
- for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;
- to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies;
- to evaluate our capacity to expand our business;
- as a performance factor in measuring performance under our executive compensation plan; and
- as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.
By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Some of these limitations include:
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
- other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Due to these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
in thousands
Net income (loss)
$ (5,543)
$ 12,503
$ 10,323
$ 5,652
Interest and other (income) expense
353
187
1,037
624
Income tax expense
2,138
1,584
4,168
2,902
Depreciation and amortization
8,300
5,025
15,447
9,396
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
5,400
—
(26,286)
—
Stock-based compensation expense
4,307
—
4,307
—
Net (gain) loss from asset disposals
—
—
—
1,764
Other non-recurring (gains) losses (1)
1,110
—
1,110
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 16,065
$ 19,299
$ 10,106
$ 20,338
(1)
Other non-recurring (gains) losses relates to severance expense recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2022.
We incurred $8.8 million and $8.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $18.1 million and $15.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, for certain pre-revenue costs related to scaling our infrastructure, newly-developed digital platforms and legacy systems, human resources and occupancy to accommodate our alliance with State Farm and other potential distribution partnerships as well as to further develop our Hagerty Marketplace transactional platform. These costs were not included in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation above.
Pursuant to a defined set of activities and objectives, these expenses are adding entirely new capabilities for us, integrating our new and legacy policyholder, membership and Hagerty Marketplace systems with State Farm's legacy policy and agent management systems and other third-party platforms. In addition to onboarding a third-party project management related to these initiatives, we leased a new member service center in Dublin, Ohio and added several hundred new employees as of June 30, 2022 to meet the expected transactional volume from these initiatives.
These costs commenced in 2020 and are expected to be substantially completed in 2023.
Adjusted EPS
We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss) that is attributable to both our controlling and non-controlling interest. Adjusted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes both our controlling and non-controlling interest net income (loss) of $(5.5) million and $10.3 million, respectively, divided by the outstanding and potentially dilutive shares of Hagerty, Inc. (359.8 million shares) which includes (1) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, (2) all issued and outstanding shares of Class V Common Stock, (3) all unexercised warrants and (4) all unvested stock-based compensation awards.
The most directly comparable GAAP measure is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) attributable to only controlling interest in Hagerty, Inc. Basic EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes Net income (loss) attributable to only controlling interest of $(5.5) million and $22.0 million, respectively, divided by the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock (82.5 million and 82.4 million shares, respectively).
In accordance with ASC 260, for periods in which we report a net loss to stockholders, diluted EPS would be the same as Basic EPS, because dilutive common shares are not assumed to have been issued if their effect is anti-dilutive. As a result, in periods where we report a net loss attributable to controlling interest, such as for the three months ended June 30, 2022, EPS did not need to be differentiated between basic or diluted EPS because both basic and diluted EPS were the same. In periods where we report net income attributable to controlling interest, such as for the six months ended June 30, 2022, we believe that Basic EPS is the most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EPS.
We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.
We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by investors and securities analysts in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated net loss (which includes our controlling and non-controlling interest) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.
Our management uses Adjusted EPS:
- as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;
- to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies;
- to evaluate our capacity to expand our business; and
- as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2022
in thousands (except per share amounts)
Numerator:
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest(1)
$ (5,536)
$ 21,971
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
(7)
(11,648)
Consolidated net income (loss)(2)
$ (5,543)
$ 10,323
Denominator:
Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:
Basic(1)
82,452
82,443
Potentially dilutive shares outstanding:
Class V Common Stock outstanding
251,034
251,034
Warrants outstanding
19,484
19,484
Unvested stock-based compensation awards
6,851
6,851
Potentially dilutive shares outstanding
277,369
277,369
Fully dilutive shares outstanding(2)
359,821
359,812
Basic EPS = (Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest / Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding)(1)
$ (0.07)
$ 0.27
Adjusted EPS = (Consolidated net income (loss) / Fully dilutive shares outstanding)(2)
$ (0.02)
$ 0.03
(1)
Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS
(2)
Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS
