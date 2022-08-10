Farhan Qadir Takes Over as CEO of Color Star, Integrating Resources to Further Develop the Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, today announced that Farhan Qadir will be the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will be in charge of the Company's various businesses and operations. Mr. Qadir will also be bringing in his own global resource network in order to build a "smart technology" oriented entertainment company.

Farhan Qadir is a global connector, entrepreneur, and business advisor. Mr. Farhan Qadir established and currently owns several fashion and entertainment companies in Dubai. He also serves as the managers of a trading company and a fashion design company. Under Farhan Qadir's leadership, Color Star will be focusing on developing online artificial intelligence applications, while also integrating with Mr. Qadir's resources to increase and accelerate the development of the metaverse and NFTs, giving another boost to the Company's development process.

Farhan Qadir, CEO of Color Star, says: "I am very honored to be the CEO of Color Star, and seeing the previous achievements of the Company gives me more confidence and motivation. At present, the Company's metaverse has made substantial gains, especially in the area of smart technology. Color World has also brought in a large number of members and users. Next, I will use utilize my resources and my experience in blockchain and NFT technology to further develop the Company on a larger scale. I will make Color Star a better technology entertainment company in the competitive global market by combining my resources with our technology to quickly scale and develop. I believe that in the future, Color Star will have an even wider market and better developments. "

At present, Color Star's metaverse platform Color World is available on all major mobile app stores. Following the instatement of Mr. Farhan Qadir, Color Star will begin further research and development of metaverse NFT products. It will soon be followed by the implementation of blockchain technology and various other content in order to become a comprehensive entertainment technology listed company.

