Bad Ideas to Try to Save Your Marriage According to NYC Divorce Lawyer.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Val Kleyman, Esq., a NYC divorce lawyer with The Kleyman Law Firm, advises what are some of the bad ideas to try to save your marriage and why you should avoid them.

There is a whole lot of information out there on how you can save your marriage. "Before talking about how you can save your marriage, it is essential to dispel those ideas that are going to only make your marriage worse, creating a situation where you will end up in my office," said Val Kleyman, an experienced NYC divorce lawyer.

1. Let's Have a Baby!



This is a common choice that people make to save a marriage and to try to ensure that the spouse, who may have doubts about the longevity of the relationship, will stay around.



"Couples often want to have a baby because they believe they will be loved by the child and appreciated more by the other spouse. This could not be further from the truth. Children are allot of work and will only put more pressure on an already volatile marriage," said Kleyman.

2. Talk Your Problems Out with Your Friends and Family.



Many couples opt to start talking their issues out with family and friends looking for advice.



"What needs to be understood is that your friends and family are always going to take your side. No matter how wrong you may be, they are likely going to empathize with you more. Not being able to see the problem from both sides will only hurt your chances of fixing it and will cause more conflict", according to NYC divorce lawyer.

3. Force Yourself to Stay Together for The Children



There is no doubt that divorce is tough on children. However, troubled, even volatile marriages can be far worse.



"While you may not want to get a divorce, forcing yourselves to stay together when you literally cannot stand your spouse is a terrible idea. The children learn terrible behaviors and find themselves choosing sides as to who is at fault for the problems in the marriage," said Kleyman.

About:

Val Kleyman is a NYC divorce lawyer and the founder of The Kleyman Law Firm. The Kleyman Law Firm is located at One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10020. For more info go to www.NYC-DivorceLawyer.com, email: vkleyman@kleymanfirm.com or call 212-401-1977.

View original content:

SOURCE Kleyman Law Firm