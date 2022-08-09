Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

YEXT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 16, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Yext, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 4, 2021 to March 8, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 16, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in YEXT:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yext-lawsuit?id=30641&from=4

Yext, Inc. NEWS - YEXT NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Yext, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, among other things, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Yext you have until August 16, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Yext securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the YEXT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yext-lawsuit?id=30641&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-16-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-yext-inc-shareholders-301602618.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.