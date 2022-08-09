Venator Announces Changes to Board of Directors

WYNYARD, UK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") today announced the resignation of Kathy Patrick from its Board of Directors and the appointment of Miguel Kohlmann to its Board of Directors, both effective August 9, 2022.

Ms. Patrick has served as a director since the Company's IPO in 2017 and served on Venator's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee at the time of her resignation. She is resigning due to other professional commitments.

Mr. Kohlmann is based in Europe and has substantial industry experience as a former CEO and via service on a number of boards, including the listed Danish building materials group H+H. Mr. Kohlmann is an independent director and will serve as a member of Venator's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, commented. "We would like to thank Kathy for her invaluable service to our Board and the Company and we are pleased to welcome Miguel to our Board of Directors. Miguel's breadth of experience will be a valuable addition to an already strong Board that is actively involved in strategy and value enhancement for our business."

