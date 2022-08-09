Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SuperCom Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

Revenue of $3.2 million reflecting year-over-year and sequential quarterly growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

SuperCom_Logo

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022, Financial Highlights (Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021)

  • Revenue increased to $3.2 million from $3.1 million in the second quarter of last year, and from $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Additional progress was achieved on replacing the revenue decline from the legacy business with new revenues from the IoT business.
  • Gross margin of 40% compared to 58%, reflecting the high transitional costs associated with deploying new IoT projects ahead of the start of the associated recurring revenue streams, and the temporarily higher costs of material and shipping due to disruptions in the global supply chain.
  • Research and Development expenses increased to $0.93 million compared to $0.59 million, reflecting increased investment in R&D to enhance existing solutions and to develop new products in the IoT and Cyber Security sectors.
  • Sales and Marketing expenses of $0.76 million compared to $0.38 million, reflecting investment in proactive sales strategy to expand SuperCom's footprint in the European and North American markets.
  • General and Administrative expenses of $1.3 million compared to $1.0 million, reflecting growth in the Company's overall operations.
  • EBITDA of -$0.72 million compared to $0.68 million, reflecting an increase in COGS and operating expenses to support the launch of new projects and the Company's global growth plan.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was $3.9 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $4.6 million at the end of 2021.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Won a new EM contract in Kentucky with a leading private probation services provider, which facilitates SuperCom's strategic expansion into the Southeast US. The first order of over 50 units has already been placed and is expected to start generating recurring revenues soon.
  • Signed a second and a third new GPS monitoring contract in Idaho with two County Juvenile Departments, which will use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.
  • Won a contract with a new customer in Southern California to deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite. The new customer is a long-standing provider of products and services to the Criminal Justice market with operations primarily in Southern California.
  • Secured a new GPS monitoring contract in Texas to monitor juvenile probation clients.
  • Awarded a contract with the Swedish National Board of Institutional Care for a full-scale high-security Juvenile electronic monitoring project to deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite. This project marks SuperCom's third national electronic monitoring project in Sweden and its fifth national project in the Nordic countries.
  • Won and launched Croatia's first full-scale electronic monitoring project in the country, which will deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite. The project was formally awarded earlier this year through a formal bid process conducted by Croatia's Ministry of Justice and Administration.
  • Won and launched new projects in California, US valued at up to over $5 million over five years to provide programming and rehabilitation services to various organizations.
  • Secured a new governmental electronic monitoring contract in Wyoming. The contracting agency is an Adult and Juvenile Probation Agency with plans to use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.
  • Continued to strengthen the Company's global sales division, now headed by a new VP of sales and sales managers with industry expertise, to execute an active outreach sales strategy.
  • Maintained increased investment in the Company's R&D division, with experienced engineers, product managers and quality assurance personnel, with expertise to serve the Company's growing government customer base.

Management Commentary:

"We continued to progress on multiple fronts in the second quarter. Revenue reached $3.2 million, reflecting year-over-year growth and 5.5% quarterly sequential growth as well. Revenue growth was driven by new project launches in Europe and North America, as well as new orders with existing customers. Moreover, the IoT division grew faster than the decline in the legacy business again this quarter. Our focus on the IoT tracking business continues to drive our expansion on top of a strong customer base generating roughly 83% recurring revenue in recent years," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"Over the past few months, we were awarded new contracts in Idaho, California, Texas, and Kentucky in the US, as well as in Croatia and Sweden in Europe. With each new contract win, we continue to expand our reach and brand awareness leading to more wins in both adjacent and distant locations," Mr. Trabelsi continued.

"Near term, we expect to layer in new revenue from our many new contract wins. We only recently won a number of them and expect that the associated revenue will only begin to contribute to our financial results in the coming quarters. We also expect our significant investments in R&D to continue to pay off as we maintain our leading edge in technology and release new products, while our new proactive sales approach expedites our market expansion. The unique nature of our industry provides resilience through market cycles and volatile economic conditions. We believe that this, together with our high win rates in competitive RFPs and steady recurring revenue base, provides strong tailwinds through potential recessionary environments and continued growth in the years ahead," concluded Mr. Trabelsi.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today, August 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Israel time) to discuss the second quarter results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time
U.S. toll-free: 877-545-0523
Israel toll-free: 1-809-423-853
International: 973-528-0016
Access Code: 583763

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 4, 2022, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Results presented in this press release are based on management's estimated unaudited analysis of financial results for the presented periods. SuperCom's independent registered accounting firm has not audited the financial data discussed in this press release. During the course of SuperCom's quarter- and fiscal year-end closing procedures and review process, SuperCom may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented in this press release. As a result, the estimate financial results constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to such results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this release of operating results also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's on-going core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the Company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. However, such measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the schedules attached to this release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

ir@supercom.com

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

-Tables Follow-

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)






As of
June 30, 2022


As of
December 31,
2021



Unaudited


Audited






CURRENT ASSETS





   Cash and cash equivalents


2,912


3,537

Restricted bank deposits


1,009


1,067

Trade receivable, net


12,498


11,061

Patents


5,283


5,283

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses


1,795


1,599

Inventories, net


3,641


3,561






Total current assets


27,138


26,108






LONG-TERM ASSETS





Severance pay funds


458


487

Deferred tax long term


208


202

Customer Contracts


857


936

Software and other IP


2,220


2,495

Operating lease right-of-use assets


683


882

Other Assets, net


2,352


2,179

Goodwill


7,026


7,026

Property and equipment, net


1,742


1,804






Total long-term assets


15,546


16,011






Total Assets


42,684


42,119











CURRENT LIABILITIES





Short-term loans and other


-


207

Trade payables


1,355


1,395

Employees and payroll accruals  


1,802


2,119

Related parties


161


172

Accrued expenses and other liabilities                             


1,353


1,559

Deferred revenues ST


525


151






Total current liabilities


5,196


5,603






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES










Long-term loan


32,337


30,451

Accrued severance pay


498


529

Deferred tax liability


170


170

Deferred revenues


49


49

Operating lease liabilities


709


925






Total long-term liabilities


33,763


32,124






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Ordinary shares


2,645


2,028

Additional paid-in capital


101,708


97,833

Accumulated deficit


(100,628)


(95,469)






Total shareholders' equity


3,725


4,392






Total liabilities and equity

42,684


42,119


SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





Three months ended




June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021




Unaudited

Unaudited






REVENUES



3,218

3,093

COST OF REVENUES



(1,936)

(1,313)






GROSS PROFIT



1,282

1,780






OPERATING EXPENSES:





   Research and development



933

589

   Selling and marketing



762

377

   General and administrative



1,346

976






Total operating expenses



3,041

1,942






OPERATING LOSS



(1,759)

(162)

FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(1,055)

(797)






LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(2,814)

(959)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE



-

(5)






NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(2,814)

(964)









SUPERCOM LTD.

Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





Three months ended




June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021




Unaudited

Unaudited






GAAP gross profit



1,282

1,780

Amortization of intangible assets



89

88

Non-GAAP gross profit



1,371

1,868






GAAP Operating Loss



(1,759)

(162)

  Amortization of intangible assets



472

378

  Foreign Currency Loss



395

342

Non-GAAP operating profit



(892)

558

GAAP net Loss



(2,814)

(964)

  Amortization of intangible assets



472

378

  Income tax expense (benefit)



-

5

  Foreign Currency Loss



395

342

Non-GAAP net Loss



(1,947)

(239)

Non-GAAP E.P.S



(0.05)

(0.01)






Net loss for the period



(2,814)

(964)

    Financial expenses (income), net



1,055

797

    Depreciation and Amortization



643

504

    Income tax expenses (benefit)



-

5

    Foreign Currency Loss



395

342

EBITDA *



(721)

684

* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

 

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)








Six months ended




June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021




Unaudited

Unaudited






REVENUES



6,264

6,125

COST OF REVENUES



(3,648)

(2,669)






GROSS PROFIT



2,616

3,456






OPERATING EXPENSES:





   Research and development



1,792

1,246

   Selling and marketing



1,463

747

   General and administrative



2,488

1,806






Total operating expenses



5,743

3,799






OPERATING LOSS



(3,127)

(343)

FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(2,032)

(1,919)






LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(5,159)

(2,262)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE



-

(5)






NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(5,159)

(2,267)











SUPERCOM LTD.

Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands)




 

Six months ended




June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021



Unaudited

Unaudited






GAAP gross profit



2,616

3,456

Amortization of intangible assets



177

177

Non-GAAP gross profit



2,793

3,633






GAAP Operating Loss



(3,127)

(343)

  Amortization of intangible assets



927

755

  One-time inventory write-off



-

34

  Foreign Currency Loss



884

657

Non-GAAP operating profit



(1,316)

1,103

GAAP net Loss



(5,159)

(2,267)

  Amortization of intangible assets



927

755

  One-time inventory write-off



-

34

  Foreign Currency Loss



884

657

  Income tax expenses (benefit)



-

5

Non-GAAP net Loss



(3,348)

(817)

Non-GAAP E.P.S



(0.09)

(0.03)






Net loss for the period



(5,159)

(2,267)

    Income tax expense (benefit)



-

5

    Financial expenses (income), net



2,032

1,919

    Depreciation and Amortization



1,263

988

    One-time inventory write-off



-

34

    Foreign Currency Loss



884

657

EBITDA *



(980)

1,336

* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

 

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supercom-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301602470.html

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.