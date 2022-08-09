ePayPolicy Partners with XDimensional Technologies

With the integration, XDimensional Technologies' customers will easily gain access to the digital payment processing platform.

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) today announced a partnership with ePayPolicy, a market-leading payments platform for the insurance industry. ePayPolicy will be integrated with the Nexsure Insurance Platform enabling XDTI customers with access to robust payment processing capabilities.

XDimensional Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/XDimensional Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

ePayPolicy provides an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution that allows carriers, retail agencies, MGAs, and wholesale brokers to get up and running with electronic payments in days, dramatically reducing the number of paper checks they process while also simplifying their accounting reconciliation with automated data entry.

"Digital payments are the new standard. Policyholders are used to paying by credit card or ACH," said ePayPolicy CEO Mark Engels. "With the ePayPolicy, Nexsure Insurance Platform customers will be able to meet their clients' demand for digital payments and enhance their digital experience with automated payment reconciliation," continued Engels.

"We're excited about this integration and the benefits our customers will enjoy from our partnership," stated Krista Weaver, President & COO, XDimensional Technologies. "Leveraging ePayPolicy's digital payments solution within the Nexsure Insurance Platform will translate into processing efficiencies and an enhanced focus on the customer experience."

About ePayPolicy

Since its founding in 2014, ePayPolicy has become one of the market-leading E&S-focused solutions, serving over 5,000 customers, processing over $1 billion in payments monthly, and leading in customer satisfaction with customer ratings nearly 5x higher than the market average.

About XDimensional Technologies

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI) develops and markets the Nexsure Insurance Platform, a comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solution unique in its ability to empower and connect the insurance ecosystem, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, MGAs, and carriers. The platform drives efficient insurance processing, superior customer service, and insightful business management. Follow XDTI on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

