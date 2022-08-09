England Logistics Ranked Among Nation's 50 Best Companies to Sell For

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been featured in Selling Power's 22nd annual 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. This list showcases companies leading the charge in perseverance and determination despite facing the worst inflationary period in decades.



Companies that made the list were evaluated in the following areas: company overview, compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training and enablement, and diversity and inclusion. The scoring process for this list continues to evolve each year. This year more aspects of culture were considered in the rankings.



"It is an honor to be ranked 25th on Selling Power's list," said Jason Beardall, CEO of England Logistics. "We are proud to offer an environment for our team members that ranks among the nation's best. Our commitment to developing an organizational culture where individuals thrive and succeed is essential to England Logistics."



Companies were scored uniquely for the evaluation of compensation packages, training and coaching, onboarding, and sales enablement strategies and culture. Data for categories such as compensation were ranked individually while training began with a base level and was then scored in varying degrees.

England Logistics, one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms, offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions. (PRNewsfoto/England Logistics) (PRNewswire)

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled less-than-truckload, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company was recently recognized among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, received the Apex Training award from Training magazine, and has been awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com .

Contact: Wendy Barclay

England Logistics

801.656.4718

wbarclay@englandlogistics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE England Logistics, Inc.