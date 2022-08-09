Curebase Hires Alan Sun as Vice President of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named veteran healthcare software development leader Alan Sun as vice president of product.

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial model enables the successful development of more diverse studies because unique populations – which typically are underrepresented in clinical trials – are more easily engaged and included. The company's virtual research sites also equip providers with new and unique care options to offer patients, regardless of location. In his new leadership role, Sun will be tasked with the continued progression of these technology strengths as Curebase raises the bar for the rest of the industry.

"Alan is a proven leader in healthcare product development who is team-oriented and gets results," said Tom Lemberg, founder and chief executive officer of Curebase. "As our company continues to scale, Alan's strategic ability, team management and technology skills will help us better meet the needs of our customers."

Prior to joining Curebase, Sun was vice president of product at Apixio, a healthcare AI analytics platform provider. He also has served as senior director of product management at real-world evidence company Syapse, director of product management at workforce mental health solutions company Lyra Health, and director of product management at Epocrates, maker of a mobile medical reference app for clinicians.

"I have a passion for finding solutions that improve patient outcomes," said Sun. "I've been following Curebase for years and love the idea of increasing access to trials. Greater diversity of trial participants will result in better-quality data and enable those who live outside of that small radius of academic research centers to receive innovative therapies and contribute to our medical knowledge."

Sun earned a bachelor's degree with a concentration in information technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

