OCEANIA CRUISES INTRODUCES SAFE, SIMPLE TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS

Cruise Line To Welcome Guests of All Ages and Vaccination Status

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has revised its SailSafe Health and Safety protocols to be simpler, easier, and offer all travelers an open door to explore the world.

Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises) (PRNewswire)

Effective September 3, 2022, for all sailings embarking from that date forward, Vaccinated travelers will no longer need to test to embark a sailing and Unvaccinated travelers may embark by providing proof of a negative Antigen or PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding. Ease of access to travel is also provided for guests of all ages as children under the age of 12 will also be welcomed without any vaccination or testing requirements.

"We have been waiting a long time for this moment to arrive. The world has been re-opening quickly and once more, we are pleased to welcome all travelers, of all ages, to safely explore the world with comfort and ease aboard the small, luxurious ships of Oceania Cruises," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The relaxation of this policy is in line with that of the greater travel industry around the globe as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy. While vaccination and testing requirements have been relaxed, Oceania Cruises continues to strongly recommend all guests to be up to date with their vaccines and to test at their convenience prior to travel.

The line's revised SailSafe base-level protocols for embarkation are as follows:

Vaccinated travelers aged 12 and older will not need to test to embark.

Un-vaccinated travelers will need to present a negative, medically administered covid-19 test. Antigen and PCR test results must not be more than 72 hours old at the time of boarding.

Travelers aged 11 and under are not subject to any vaccination requirements or testing protocols.

Vaccinated travelers must meet the generally-accepted definition of "fully vaccinated" based on the destination in which they are embarking the ship, and/or traveling to, and must provide proof of vaccination.

Travelers who cannot provide proof of vaccination will be considered unvaccinated and subject to any required testing protocols.

As part of the line's comprehensive health and safety protocols, all Officers and Crew will continue to be fully vaccinated and boosted also undergo regular, routine covid-19 testing. Certain destinations such as Canada, Bermuda, and Greece, may have very specific requirements that will result in slightly different protocols which will impact a small number of voyages. Specific voyage and destination requirements will be communicated to our guests and travel partners as needed.

For additional information and current destination-specific details, travelers are encouraged to review our SailSafe Simplified travel requirements – CLICK HERE.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises