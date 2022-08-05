YourWay Cannabis Brands Reminds Shareholders of Annual General and Special Meeting and Provides Details of Meeting Procedures

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) (FSE: HOB) (the "Company") reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") about the upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders. If Shareholders wish to attend the Meeting, they may do so by calling 877-407-3088 (toll-free within North America) or 201-389-0927 (International). Shareholders are also reminded to have their 12-digit control number available when dialing into the Meeting.

YourWay Cannabis Brands Logo (CNW Group/YourWay Cannabis Brands) (PRNewswire)

The Meeting is scheduled to take place on August 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Upon dialing into the Meeting, registered Shareholders and their duly appointed proxyholders will be provided with the following link to the AGM Connect online voting platform: www.agmconnect.com/yourway2022.

For any matter at the Meeting that is conducted by way of ballot, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to visit the AGM Connect online voting platform and select VOTE NOW where they may enter the meeting code YOURWAY and login using their 12-digit control number.

Each registered holder of common shares of the Company would have received a control number with their meeting materials mailed by the Company on July 5, 2022 and each registered holder of proportionate voting shares of the Company will receive a control number in an email from the Company or its counsel prior to the Meeting. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will use their control number to login and vote through the AGM Connect platform. Only registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be entitled to access the AGM Connect online voting platform and vote live during the Meeting.

It is crucial that each registered Shareholder and duly appointed proxyholder has their control number should they wish to vote. Without a control number you will be unable to vote.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands

YourWay is a publicly traded, multi-state and consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact, with sales and operations in Arizona and California. Through building their own brands, partnering with others, and supporting retail partners control brand strategy, they are dedicated to expanding their reach; remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately, redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact.

YourWay aims to connect with the cannabis consumer on a deeper level, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and an integral understanding of the customer experience to create an intuitive suite of branded products that closely aligns with consumer need states. The YourWay portfolio is an all-encompassing house of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer regardless of their relationship with the plant. Please visit www.yourwaycannabis.com or follow on Twitter at @yourwaycannabis for the latest news and information about YourWay and its brands.

Website: www.yourwaycannabis.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to the Meeting. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the time and place of the Meeting; the use of the AGM Connect online voting platform at the Meeting; and process for voting at the Meeting. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the events subject to the internal investigation, regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated August 28, 2020, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with recreational and medicinal cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YourWay Cannabis Brands