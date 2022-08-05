Medscape Education Receives Joint Accreditation with Commendation to Deliver Continuing Education for Healthcare Providers

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education has been awarded Accreditation with Commendation, the highest designation possible by the Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education™, ensuring quality accredited continuing education for members of the healthcare professions through July 2028.

The governing bodies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Accreditation Program (ANCC) jointly issued their decision after a thorough yearlong review, examining all facets of Medscape's continuing education program for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and physician assistants to help them provide the highest quality of care to patients.

Joint Accreditation with Commendation is only awarded to providers who demonstrate 100% compliance in all 12 required criteria, as well as 7 additional criteria necessary for commendation. The Joint Accreditors commend Medscape Education for meeting these rigorous requirements.

"This demonstrates Medscape Education's commitment as a learning organization and change agent for the healthcare team," the Joint Accreditation body said in its decision. "They have demonstrated an engagement with their environment in support of interprofessional learning and team change that is a part of a system for quality improvement."

The Joint Accreditors added, "We applaud you for your vision and leadership in lifelong learning and for your achievement of Accreditation with Commendation, which helps to ensure high quality interprofessional continuing education. We look forward to working together to advance interprofessional continuing healthcare education."

Joint Accreditation ensures that continuing education for healthcare teams serves the needs of patients and the public, and is designed to be independent, free from commercial bias, based on valid content, relevant, and effective in improving the quality and safety of patient care delivered by the team.

"We're thrilled with this achievement," said Amy Bernard, MS, BSN, RN, NPD-BC, CHCP, Medscape Senior Director, Accreditation and Compliance. "We share a mission with the accrediting bodies to provide timely, comprehensive, clinical education that supports the needs of healthcare teams to improve the quality and safety of patient care. This affirms our commitment to interprofessional continuing education and represents the hard work of every member of our organization. From identifying needs of the healthcare community to content development, delivery, and measuring outcomes, we focus on quality across the spectrum. We're excited to continue producing the highest quality education in the coming years, and working with our collaborators to ensure we have a positive impact on patients."

Among the Medscape initiatives the Joint Accreditors recognized were education programs focusing on healthcare inequities, climate change and its impact on healthcare, and disparities in mental health treatment. Additionally, they praised Medscape's positive impact on patients and their communities through COVID-19 education provided to more than 3 million unique learners. This helped decrease the severity of disease, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19 in communities around the nation.

Medscape is the leading source of continuing medical education, clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals, reaching over 5 million members worldwide.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals.

