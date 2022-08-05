FINN's Nicole Cottrill Named to Prestigious List of Women Transforming Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Cottrill, FINN Partners' Senior Partner and Health Provider Services Group Lead, has been named one of Medika Life's Women Transforming Healthcare. The prestigious list features 30 must-watch-and-follow global ambassadors who relentlessly work to improve the healthcare system.

Nicole Cottrill, Senior Partner and Health Provider Services Group Lead, FINN Partners (PRNewswire)

Cottrill is credited with guiding US health provider and health plan leaders in addressing the needs of vulnerable patient communities, helping health systems navigate economic challenges and crises and enabling health executives to express thought leadership on critical topics surrounding health equity, innovation and policy.

"As we compiled the list of women making a substantial impact across the healthcare industry, Nicole was a top candidate as a veteran in healthcare communications," said Dr. Robert Turner, Founding Editor, Medika Life. "Her relentless passion to make a difference is improving lives across the globe."

As FINN's leader of the Health Provider Services sector, Cottrill serves as senior counselor for the agency's provider and payer clients including hospitals and health systems, physician practices, long-term and post-acute care providers, and specialists in areas including oncology and behavioral health.

Recognized as US Healthcare Agency of the Year by HITMC and a top four PRovoke Media global healthcare agency, FINN's Health Practice is among the agency's largest and fastest-growing divisions. Nashville, the nation's health services capital, is the southeastern hub for FINN, where Cottrill previously served as Senior Partner and Health Group co-lead. The health industry is Nashville's largest economic driver. Data from Nashville Health Care Council shows that the industry contributes an overall economic benefit of $46.7 billion to the local economy annually and generates more than $92 billion globally. Cottrill has played a major role in developing the reputation and growth of the agency's health team.

Cottrill joined FINN in 2006. She began her career at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. In 1999, she joined Boston-based public relations firm Rasky Baerlein Strategic Communications where she rose to vice president, healthcare and science. Honoring her many industry achievements, Cottrill was named one of Nashville Medical News' "Women to Watch" in 2019 and among Nashville Business Journal's Forty Under 40 in 2012.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees over ten years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,300 professionals across 32 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through longstanding partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Contact: Karen Orne

615-610-0262

karen.orne@finnpartners.com

FINN Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FINN Partners