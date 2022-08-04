Replicant Named 2022 Hot Vendor in Conversational AI by Aragon Research

Vendors selected for the "Hot Vendor" report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicant , the leader in the Contact Center Automation market, announced today that it has been selected as one of four Hot Vendors in Conversational AI for 2022 by Aragon Research. The firm's report identified vendors who offer technology solutions within the enterprise that ultimately improve the customer experience.

"This recognition from Aragon Research validates that businesses are embracing Contact Center Automation and certifies our efforts to create scalable customer support that doesn't compromise the customer experience," says Gadi Shamia, co-founder and CEO of Replicant. "Our vision is to create an automation experience that is helpful, fast and pleasant to use that enterprises will want to continue to adopt, so we can change the state of customer service worldwide."

Replicant developed the first "Thinking Machine," capable of having complex, multi-intent conversations with humans to resolve common customer service issues across phone and other channels such as text and chat in almost any language. Replicant customers can offer customer service 24/7 that's instantly scalable and fast to deploy. On average, customers go-live with Replicant in 8 to 12 weeks, see a decrease in cost per contact of 50%, and improve average handle time (AHT) and customer satisfaction (CSAT).

Specifically, the "Hot Vendor" report highlights Replicant's ability to:

Completely automate the resolution of common customer service calls

Provide a rich library of pre-built conversation components to streamline the design and deployment of conversation flows

Provide real-time visibility into conversations with rich analytics to uncover key trends and enhance the customer experience with self-service script editing

"What makes Replicant hot is its ability to continuously learn from its conversations and other knowledge sources to autonomously improve future conversations without the need to retrain or redeploy manually," said Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst of Aragon Research. "The Thinking Machine also leverages a shared intent library so deploying new automated conversation flows across channels or languages is fast and consistent with Replicant."

Earlier this year, Replicant launched omnichannel support so contact center leaders can deploy automation across channels faster with a single conversation engine. They also raised $78 million in Series B funding to continue to help enterprise customers automate common customer service requests, eliminate wait times and transform customer service calls from dreaded to enjoyable experiences. In June, Replicant was also recognized as the Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards.

In December, the Aragon Research Hot Vendors will be formally recognized at an award ceremony at Aragon Transform . To read the full Aragon Research report, please download here . To learn more about Replicant or schedule a free demo, please visit:

https://www.replicant.ai/demo/contact-center-automation/ .

About Replicant

As a leader in Contact Center Automation, Replicant helps companies automate their most common customer service calls while empowering agents to focus on more complex and nuanced customer challenges. Replicant's AI platform allows consumers to engage in natural conversations across voice, messaging, and other digital channels to resolve their customer support issues, without the wait, 24/7. Replicant scales up or down instantly, can be implemented in weeks and handles millions of customer support interactions a month. The company has been recognized as the Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution of 2022 by the SIIA CODiE Awards and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 50 AI Firms to Watch in 2021. For more information, please visit www.replicant.com. Follow Replicant on Twitter @Replicant_AI.

