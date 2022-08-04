NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Appointment of Independent Director

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today Dr. Carol Swain was appointed to the Board of Directors effective August 2, 2022.

Dr. Carol Swain, an award-winning political scientist and former tenured professor at Princeton and Vanderbilt Universities, is a Distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and an educational advisor for American Cornerstone Institute. She has served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the 1776 Commission. Additionally, Dr. Swain is the author or editor of 11 books. Dr. Swain is an entrepreneur, and her businesses include Carol Swain Enterprises, L.L.C. and Unity Training Solutions, L.L.C., which offers an alternative to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training. She holds five degrees including a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S.L. from Yale.

"We are delighted that Dr. Swain will be serving as an independent director in support of NexPoint Residential Trust," said Matthew McGraner, Chief Investment Officer, NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. "Dr. Swain's experience as both an accomplished business leader and scholar will be beneficial to the Company as we seek to further execute against our long-term business objectives."

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning, and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at nxrt.nexpoint.com.

