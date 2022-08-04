HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF BUBRIG INSURANCE AGENCY, LTD. IN LOUISIANA

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF BUBRIG INSURANCE AGENCY, LTD. IN LOUISIANA

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Bubrig Insurance Agency, Ltd. and its affiliate Blue Cedar Insurance, LLC (collectively, Bubrig Insurance Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Located in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Bubrig Insurance Agency is an independent agency providing personal insurance solutions, including home, auto, flood, life and recreation.

"With Bubrig Insurance Agency, we will continue our growth in the region," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. "We are enthusiastic about our future together, and we're confident that this partnership will create new opportunities for us."

Bill Bubrig, President, and the entire Bubrig Insurance Agency team will join Hub Gulf South.

"Joining Hub is an attractive opportunity and gives us access to additional national resources and capabilities so that we can continue to provide the highest quality of service to our clients," said Bubrig.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited