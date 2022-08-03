UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

BALTIMORE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended June 30, 2022. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.

Under Armour, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Under Armour, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We delivered our quarter, are holding our full-year revenue outlook, and remain bullish on our brand strength while we navigate the current environment," said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. "Our relentless approach of delivering groundbreaking innovation will continue to manifest through 2022 and beyond as we work to unleash the full potential of the Under Armour brand."

Browne continued, "Moving forward, we are digging in to amplify the strengths of our core strategy while creating additional opportunities for athletes to wear UA throughout their day. I have full confidence in the exceptional capabilities of our global team to deliver more pronounced growth and profitability over the long term."

First Quarter 2023 Review

Revenue was flat at $1.3 billion (up 2 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year.

Gross margin declined 280 basis points to 46.7 percent compared to the prior year, driven primarily by elevated freight expenses related to COVID-19 supply chain impacts, higher than planned promotions, and the negative impact of changes in foreign currency.

Selling, general & administrative expenses increased 9 percent to $596 million , including $10 million in legal expenses related to ongoing litigation matters.

Operating income was $34 million . Adjusted operating income was $44 million .

Net Income was $8 million . Adjusted net income was $15 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $0.02 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.03 .

Inventory was up 8 percent to $954 million .

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $1.0 billion at the end of the quarter, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook

As a reminder, Under Armour began its new fiscal year 2023 on April 1, 2022. Accordingly, the comparable baseline period is April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022. Key points related to Under Armour's fiscal year 2023 outlook include:

No change to the previous expectation of 5 to 7 percent revenue growth. Excluding approximately 200 basis points of anticipated foreign currency headwinds, currency-neutral revenue is expected to be up 7 to 9 percent.

Gross margin is expected to be down 375 to 425 basis points compared to the previous expectation of a 150 to 200 basis point decline compared to the baseline period's gross margin of 49.6 percent. Versus our last outlook, this decline is primarily driven by expected higher promotional activities, channel mix, and additional negative impacts from anticipated changes in foreign currency.

Selling, general & administrative expenses are expected to be flat to the prior year as the company prioritizes investments and implements mitigation measures in response to anticipated gross margin pressure.

Operating income is expected to reach $300 to $325 million compared to the previous range of $375 to $400 million . Excluding an expense related to ongoing litigation matters, adjusted operating income is expected to reach $310 to $335 million .

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be $0.61 to $0.67 compared to the previous expectation of $0.79 to $0.84 . This includes a $0.28 benefit related to a tax valuation allowance release expected to be realized during the fiscal year. Of this $0.28 benefit, $0.16 of this amount is related to prior restructuring. Additionally, there is a $0.02 negative impact from legal expenses related to ongoing litigation matters. Excluding these net positive impacts of $0.14 , adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $0.47 to $0.53 , compared to the previous expectation of $0.63 to $0.68 .

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $225 million , consistent with the previously provided range of 3 percent to 5 percent of revenue.

Share Buyback Update

In February 2022, Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of its outstanding Class C common stock over two years. The company repurchased $25 million during the first quarter, leaving approximately $175 million remaining under this authorization.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its first quarter fiscal 2023 conference call and webcast today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's results for its 2023 fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Management believes this information is helpful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of legal expenses related to ongoing litigation matters, the company's 2020 restructuring plan, and related impairment charges, including goodwill and related tax effects. Where applicable, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share exclude the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company's convertible senior notes, any gain or loss on extinguishing the company's convertible senior notes, and related tax effects, and any gain or loss from divestitures (including earn-outs and related expenses) and related tax effects. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. In addition, in connection with its change in fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31, Under Armour is presenting select non-GAAP financial measures for the twelve months beginning on April 1, 2021, and ending March 31, 2022, to provide comparable reference periods against the company's new fiscal 2023 year, which began April 1, 2022, and ends on March 31, 2023. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations and the operations of our suppliers and logistics providers, expectations regarding promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, and foreign currency rates, our plans to prioritize investments and reduce our operating expenses, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including recent impacts on the global supply chain; changes in general economic or market conditions that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; failure of our suppliers or manufacturers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; labor or other disruptions at ports or our suppliers or manufacturers; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase our marketing efforts significantly; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and costs related to our supply chain (including labor); changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business and realize expected benefits from restructuring plans; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and engagement preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflict; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to effectively meet the expectations of our stakeholders with respect to environmental, social and governance practices; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the statement's date or to reflect unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30, in '000s 2022

% of Net

Revenues

2021

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,349,057

100.0 %

$ 1,351,534

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 718,860

53.3 %

682,713

50.5 % Gross profit 630,197

46.7 %

668,821

49.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 595,714

44.2 %

545,003

40.3 % Restructuring and impairment charges —

— %

2,613

0.2 % Income (loss) from operations 34,483

2.6 %

121,205

9.0 % Interest income (expense), net (6,005)

(0.4) %

(13,307)

(1.0) % Other income (expense), net (14,241)

(1.1) %

(38,494)

(2.8) % Income (loss) before income taxes 14,237

1.1 %

69,404

5.1 % Income tax expense (benefit) 5,657

0.4 %

10,027

0.7 % Income (loss) from equity method investments (898)

(0.1) %

(170)

— % Net income (loss) $ 7,682

0.6 %

$ 59,207

4.4 %















Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C common stock $ 0.02





$ 0.13



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C common stock $ 0.02





$ 0.13



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock Basic 458,415





459,604



Diluted 468,167





462,286





Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

Three Months Ended June 30, in '000s 2022

2021

% Change Apparel $ 868,428

$ 874,193

(0.7) % Footwear 347,251

342,641

1.3 % Accessories 96,831

111,503

(13.2) % Total net sales 1,312,510

1,328,337

(1.2) % Licensing revenues 28,135

23,261

21.0 % Corporate Other (1) 8,412

(64)

NM Total net revenues $ 1,349,057

$ 1,351,534

(0.2) %

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Three Months Ended June 30, in '000s 2022

2021

% Change Wholesale $ 791,686

$ 767,611

3.1 % Direct-to-consumer 520,824

560,726

(7.1) % Net Sales 1,312,510

1,328,337

(1.2) % License revenues 28,135

23,261

21.0 % Corporate Other (1) 8,412

(64)

NM Total net revenues $ 1,349,057

$ 1,351,534

(0.2) %

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended June 30, in '000s 2022

2021

% Change North America $ 909,356

$ 905,493

0.4 % EMEA 205,181

207,224

(1.0) % Asia-Pacific 176,665

192,369

(8.2) % Latin America 49,443

46,512

6.3 % Corporate Other (1) 8,412

(64)

NM Total net revenues $ 1,349,057

$ 1,351,534

(0.2) %

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30, in '000s 2022 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2021 % of Net

Revenues (2) North America $ 189,924 20.9 %

$ 225,769 24.9 % EMEA 18,181 8.9 %

39,892 19.3 % Asia-Pacific 19,945 11.3 %

24,046 12.5 % Latin America 6,234 12.6 %

6,001 12.9 % Corporate Other (1) (199,801) NM

(174,503) NM Income (loss) from operations $ 34,483 2.6 %

$ 121,205 9.0 %



(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the Company's central supporting functions.

(2) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc. As of June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS in '000s

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,049,413

$ 1,009,139 Accounts receivable, net

693,636

702,197 Inventories

954,394

824,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

302,644

297,034 Total current assets

3,000,087

2,832,825 Property and equipment, net

609,923

601,365 Operating lease right-of-use assets

408,753

420,397 Goodwill

479,521

491,508 Intangible assets, net

9,910

10,580 Deferred income taxes

19,444

20,141 Other long-term assets

78,162

76,016 Total assets

$ 4,605,800

$ 4,452,832 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Accounts payable

669,203

560,331 Accrued expenses

373,045

317,963 Customer refund liabilities

157,487

159,628 Operating lease liabilities

131,438

134,833 Other current liabilities

127,507

125,840 Total current liabilities

1,458,680

1,298,595 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

672,834

672,286 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

650,833

668,983 Other long-term liabilities

94,378

84,014 Total liabilities

2,876,725

2,723,878 Total stockholders' equity

1,729,075

1,728,954 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,605,800

$ 4,452,832

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended June 30, in '000s 2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 7,682

$ 59,207 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 34,321

35,147 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss 7,856

(2,478) Loss on extinguishment of senior convertible notes —

34,728 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 322

820 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges —

(13) Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 548

11,064 Stock-based compensation 11,375

11,533 Deferred income taxes (1,125)

(999) Changes in reserves and allowances 194

(9,167) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 8,586

64,803 Inventories (134,210)

(26,862) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,113)

(18,937) Other non-current assets 19,796

19,463 Accounts payable 96,319

107,332 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 43,524

(23,647) Customer refund liabilities (2,528)

(13,481) Income taxes payable and receivable 2,949

4,310 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 87,496

252,823 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (35,747)

(19,668) Sale of property and equipment —

485 Earn-out from the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform 35,000

— Net cash used in investing activities (747)

(19,183) Cash flows from financing activities





Common Shares Repurchased (25,000)

— Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes 352

(209) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 993

89 Payments on long-term debt and revolving credit facility —

(300,001) Proceeds from capped call —

53,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (24,359)

(247,121) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,454)

15,681 Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 40,936

2,200 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,022,126

1,359,680 End of period $ 1,063,062

$ 1,361,880

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three months ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP

to currency-neutral net revenue a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for

further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

CURRENCY NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Total Net Revenue

Net revenue growth - GAAP (0.2) % Foreign exchange impact 1.8 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 1.6 %



North America

Net revenue growth - GAAP 0.4 % Foreign exchange impact 0.3 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 0.7 %



EMEA

Net revenue growth - GAAP (1.0) % Foreign exchange impact 7.0 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 6.0 %



Asia-Pacific

Net revenue growth - GAAP (8.2) % Foreign exchange impact 3.8 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (4.4) %



Latin America

Net revenue growth - GAAP 6.3 % Foreign exchange impact (0.7) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 5.6 %



Total International

Net revenue growth - GAAP (3.3) % Foreign exchange impact 4.8 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 1.5 %

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three months ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's condensed consolidated statement of

operations presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures

discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information

regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION in '000s

Three months ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Income from operations

$ 34,483 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters

$ 10,000 Adjusted income from operations

$ 44,483

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION in '000s

Three months ended June 30, 2022 GAAP net income

$ 7,682 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters

10,000 Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform

490 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(3,313) Adjusted net income

$ 14,859

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three months ended June 30, 2022 GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.02 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters

0.02 Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform

— Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(0.01) Adjusted diluted net income per share

$ 0.03

Under Armour, Inc. Outlook for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

The table below presents the reconciliation of the Company's fiscal 2023 outlook presented in accordance

with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-

GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP

financial measures.

CURRENCY NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION (in millions)

Year Ended March 31, 2023



Low end of estimate High end of estimate Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth - GAAP

5 % 7 % Foreign exchange impact

2 % 2 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

7 % 9 %

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION (in millions)

Year Ended March 31, 2023



Low end of estimate High end of estimate GAAP income from operations

$ 300 $ 325 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters

10 10 Adjusted income from operations

$ 310 $ 335

ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION (in millions)

Year Ended March 31, 2023



Low end of estimate High end of estimate GAAP diluted net income per share (1)

$ 0.61 $ 0.67 Add: Impact of legal expenses relating to litigation matters

0.02 0.02 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(0.16) (0.16) Adjusted diluted net income per share

$ 0.47 $ 0.53

(1) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share excludes any potential earn-out related to the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform.

Under Armour, Inc. As of June 30, 2022, and 2021

COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT



June 30,



2022

2021 Factory House

179

178 Brand House

18

17 North America total doors

197

195









Factory House

156

137 Brand House

87

95 International total doors

243

232









Factory House

335

315 Brand House

105

112 Total doors

440

427

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.