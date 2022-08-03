Trucking Cares Foundation Welcomes LaunchIt Public Relations as Latest Founders Club Member

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations' Trucking Cares Foundation announced that LaunchIt Public Relations, has committed to becoming the Foundations' 10th member of the TCF Founders Club.

The purpose of the Trucking Cares Foundation is to improve the safety of the trucking industry and the safety, security, and sustainability of America's highways and communities we serve by supporting and promoting research, education and leadership development, volunteerism, and a broad range of charitable activities towards those ends. (PRNewswire)

"Not only has trucking been my career for the past 30 years but it's been a big piece of my life and I'm so proud to be a part of it. I've always been passionate about the image of trucking and do what I can to spread the word on all the positive aspects of this wonderful industry," said Susan Fall, president and founder of LaunchIt Public Relations. "Committing to TCF is my way of putting my money where my mouth is. I look forward to the journey."

The Founders Club is a special class of donors comprised of individuals and corporations that have committed to a $100,000 contribution over a 10-year period. Founders Club members will receive special recognition across Trucking Cares Foundation programs for their early and generous commitments to making our mission a reality.

"Susan has been a strong voice helping promote our industry through the allied community," said TCF Chairman Phil Byrd, president and CEO of Bulldog Hiway Express. "We are pleased and proud to welcome her to the Founders Club and thank her for her support of the Trucking Cares Foundation."

"When we launched the Founder Club last year, we set the goal of having 10 members by this year's ATA Management Conference & Exhibition, and I pleased to say we have met that goal ahead of schedule," said TCF President John Lynch. "However, our industry is rarely content just meeting goals – we exceed them – so we are now looking to have a total of 15 Founders Club members by the time we meet in San Diego in October."

With LaunchIt's commitment, the 10 members of the TCF Founders Club are:

ACT-1, the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry

Covenant Transport

Cummins Inc.

Tommy & Dean Hodges

J&M Tank Lines Inc.

LaunchIt Public Relations

Greg & Val Owen in memory of Josh Owen

UPS Inc.

Charles "Shorty" & Ro Whittington

Yellow Corporation

The Trucking Cares Foundation is the trucking industry's charitable arm, focusing on several core areas, including: humanitarian and disaster relief; eradicating human trafficking; leadership development; strengthening the industry's relationships with law enforcement, the military and veterans' organizations; safety and research opportunities.

For more information on the Trucking Cares Foundation, visit https://www.truckingcares.org/.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trucking Cares Foundation