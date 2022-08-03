GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2Q22 Highlights

Best adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for a second quarter, reaching R$ 6.7 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA from the North America Business Operation reaches R$2.8 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.1%, both historical records for a quarter.

Indebtedness level reaches its lowest historical level, with the ratio between net debt and adjusted EBITDA decreasing from 0.65x to 0.18x compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Gerdau published its 2021 Annual Report based, for the third time, on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, reinforcing its commitment to transparency with its stakeholders. This year, the company also adhered to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Iron & Steel Producers and Metal & Mining standards.

