ZeroEyes Partners with Critical Response Group (CRG) for Enhanced Coordinated Emergency Response in Schools

CRG's school mapping technology will be integrated into ZeroEyes' A.I. gun detection platform to help first responders navigate unfamiliar locations

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , creators of the only A.I.-based video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a partnership with Critical Response Group , Inc. (CRG), a provider of best-in-class indoor and tactical mapping solutions for public safety. CRG's enhanced school building and grounds mapping technology will be integrated into ZeroEyes' platform to deliver critical intelligence to first responders in an active shooter crisis.

CRG's Collaborative Response Graphics® combines a gridded overlay with critical incident mapping data such as high-resolution imagery, floor plans, and building access points, along with exterior parking areas, athletic fields, surrounding roads, and neighboring properties together into one map. These graphics help prepare first responders for more effective command and control between diverse agencies and disciplines when responding to unfamiliar buildings and campuses. First responders use these detailed building and grounds maps to coordinate emergency response within and around a school, labeling hallways, rooms, external door/stairwell numbers, inner and outer security perimeters, ambulance staging areas, and command posts in the event of a crisis.

ZeroEyes' A.I. gun detection technology integrates with a school's existing security cameras to detect visibly brandished guns as soon as a weapon is in the frame. The company's 24/7/365 monitoring center verifies the accuracy of every detection and alerts first responders within 3-5 seconds after a threat is verified. ZeroEyes' monitoring personnel gives the exact location of the threat outside or inside the school via real-time alerts and images based on the geolocation of the latest detection.

ZeroEyes' and CRG's solutions combine to provide accurate, real-time intelligence to first responders on the location of an active shooter threat to aid in response planning and execution.

"Critical Response Group offers a highly respected, best-in-class mapping solution for schools across the country," said Dustin Kisling, SVP of Strategy at ZeroEyes. "By coupling it with ZeroEyes' industry-leading A.I. gun detection solution, we are creating a very powerful solution to help protect schools during active shooter crises."

"CRG's partnership with ZeroEyes means that schools will be safer places for our children, teachers, and communities," says Mike Rogers, CEO of CRG. "What's more, both of our companies share a common lineage — we were both founded by former special operations veterans with a goal of making America safer."

ZeroEyes' A.I. gun detection software is currently used in schools, businesses, and government facilities across 26 states. CRG's mapping capabilities are relied upon by thousands of building owners and public safety agencies across the country.

About ZeroEyes



ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

About Critical Response Group



Critical Response Group, Inc. creates common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency through our core product, Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRG®). Our company's origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades. Our management team's mix of USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives possess a unique perspective for domestic first responders, with a focus on CRGs being used when a crisis occurs. To learn more, visit www.crgplans.com/ or https://youtu.be/10aghbY3AKI .

(PRNewsfoto/ZeroEyes) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeroEyes