Thompson Thrift Residential Sells The Wyatt Near Phoenix

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift Residential, a wholly-owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the sale of The Wyatt, a 216-unit multifamily community located in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. The property was purchased by a private buyer from California for an undisclosed amount.

"There continues to be high demand for multifamily housing throughout Phoenix's rapidly growing submarkets," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "The Wyatt earned a lot of interest from residents and buyers alike thanks to its high-quality construction, amenities and its prime location in a great school district."

Completed in May 2022, the Class A community offers 216 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 978 square feet. Residents enjoy upgraded finishes including gourmet bar-kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. The resort-style amenities include a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, a resort-quality swimming pool with cabana, and a pet-friendly "bark park".

Located at 1233 South Gilbert Road near Highway 202, The Wyatt is central to Gilbert's booming downtown district, which is home to major employers like Banner Health, Go Daddy, Deloitte and Northrop Grumman. The Wyatt's location provides its residents with access to a highly acclaimed public school district as well as numerous high-end retail shops, restaurants and entertainment options at the nearby Gilbert Heritage District and San Tan Village.

Steve Gebing with Institutional Property Advisors brokered the sale for Thompson Thrift.

