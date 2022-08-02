PSNI Global Alliance Appoints ZeeVee as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner

ZeeVee to Present at Organization's Marketing Summit in Cincinnati this Month

LITTLETON, Mass. and TULSA, Okla. , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PSNI Global Alliance, a worldwide network of trusted AV and unified communications and collaboration (UCC) experts, has selected ZeeVee, Inc. to join the organization as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP).

ZeeVee is a leading global provider of AV distribution technology well known for its innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms.

PSNI Global Alliance is a network of elite technology integrators, manufacturers, distributors and service providers in more than 50 countries across six continents. It is committed to promoting standardization, best practices, global support and customer satisfaction with one unified voice in the audiovisual industry.

"We carefully vet all prospective Preferred Vendor Partners that play a crucial role in serving our varied clientele with resources and expertise for merging systems that cover IT, security, environmental control, managed services and AV/UCC solutions and services," said Tom Roberts, PSNI Global Alliance Vendor program Director. "ZeeVee is an exceptional organization that consistently delivers the best in both product quality and service which dovetails with our mission and meets the needs of our network of partners and end-users."

ZeeVee will participate in the PSNI Marketing Summit set for August 10 and 11 in Cincinnati. On the first day, the company will be formally admitted into the organization and will present its credentials during its own "PVP Session." On day 2, ZeeVee will participate in marketing sessions focused on deploying systems leveraging the latest technologies and best practices.

Joe Chordas, ZeeVee's vice president, North American Sales and Corporate Marketing, believes the PVP designation will provide his company with added international exposure and the benefit of The Alliance's extensive knowledge base. He notes the enthusiastic reception of ZeeVee's offerings received from dozens of integrators when he introduced them at the PSNI Design Summit in St. Louis last month.

"PSNI Global Alliance is well known for maintaining the highest standards in its selection process," said Chordas. "Being named a Preferred Vendor Partner is a critically important industry credential. Having previously worked with several international PSNI Certified Solution Providers on an ad hoc basis, we recognize the strength and quality of the organization. We know it will help us to extend our reach to additional markets."

About PSNI Global Alliance

PSNI Global Alliance is the world's most recognized network of AV integrators, manufacturers, distributors, and service partners, with a presence in more than 200 cities worldwide. Its innovative model allows best-in-class providers to work as one, bringing scalable, standardized technology solutions and managed services to organizations everywhere. With proprietary global deployment and services certifications, and truly localized support, The Alliance improves the integration and optimization of technology solutions so organizations around the world can transform the ways we work and live.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a leading provider of AV distribution technology. The company has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning encoders, decoders and software solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. Integrators and consultants rely on ZeeVee for its innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms for their corporate, higher education, government, healthcare, casino, museum, hospitality and retail customers. A founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, ZeeVee holds a GSA schedule, and its products are TAA-compliant. ZeeVee is headquartered in the greater Boston area with European HQ in Augsburg, Germany and SE Asian offices in Singapore.

