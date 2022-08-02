Mindbody announces executive leadership changes; positions Mindbody to power a new era of wellness

Fritz Lanman named CEO; Josh McCarter to transition from CEO to the Mindbody Board of Directors

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the appointment of Fritz Lanman as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 3, 2022. Lanman, a seasoned wellness and technology executive who has a proven track record of growth and innovation will succeed Josh McCarter, who will transition to the Mindbody Board of Directors.

"It has been an honor leading Mindbody through the pandemic and bringing together the two leading wellness businesses, Mindbody and ClassPass, with our acquisition of ClassPass last October," said Josh McCarter. "It's the right time to pass the baton to Fritz who will lead Mindbody through this next chapter. Fritz's tech and entrepreneurial background and his CEO experience make him the perfect fit to lead Mindbody and ClassPass."

Lanman, currently serving as President of ClassPass and Mindbody Marketplace, was CEO of ClassPass pre-acquisition. He has been involved with ClassPass since 2013 where he led both the Seed and Series A funding rounds. Lanman, a Yale graduate, started his career at Microsoft where he held a number of product management and corporate strategy roles and worked on several notable deals, including Microsoft's multi-million-dollar investment in Facebook. Fritz has a passion for starting, building and investing in great companies, especially those with deep technology, and is co-inventor on several technology patents.

"I am excited to build on the strong foundation the company has built over the years and bring new approaches to help accelerate our growth and deliver greater value for wellness business owners and wellness enthusiasts alike. There is tremendous opportunity in the wellness industry right now, and Mindbody is poised to capitalize on market changes and challenges," said Lanman.

Mindbody's software powers tens of thousands of wellness businesses around the world, and ClassPass, a monthly subscription service, provides access to the world's most extensive network of fitness and wellness experiences. The company is in a unique position to accelerate the wellness industry's recovery from the impacts of the pandemic by providing studios with best-in-class tools to help them grow and thrive, while also driving more consumers to their businesses.

The outlook for the wellness industry is strong. Recent company data shows that consumer bookings per studio are reaching pre-pandemic levels, and the ClassPass platform has seen users booking in-person classes at 10% higher rates than before the pandemic. Recent research shows that 96% of people report that they anticipate their exercise routine staying the same or increasing over the next 6 months and that 77% of consumers are attending the same or more in-person fitness classes in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

