InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Accessory for Mobile Phones (ASP-101)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have lost too many phones. I thought of this idea to help prevent people from misplacing and damaging their phones," said an inventor, from La Grange, Texas. PHONE TAG allows a person to attach their mobile phone to themselves in an easy and convenient manner."

The invention ensures that a mobile phone is readily available and easily secured. In doing so, it prevents a mobile phone from being misplaced or damaged. As a result, it provides peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to secure and use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

