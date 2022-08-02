Business leaders commemorate anniversary of EqualAI and its new leadership role on the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee

EqualAI's Miriam Vogel leads committee advising the President and National AI Initiative Office on a range of issues related to artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, joined business leaders in congratulating EqualAI on four years of progress fighting unconscious bias in AI.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

EqualAI is an independent nonprofit organization and movement founded in 2018 to reduce unconscious bias in the development and use of artificial intelligence. It is supported by corporate members from the tech industry.

In addition to launching impactful initiatives — including the EqualAI Pledge and EqualAI Badge Program for Responsible AI Governance — the organization's president, Miriam Vogel, was recently appointed as Chair of the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), which advises the US President and National AI Initiative Office on a range of issues related to artificial intelligence.

The NAIAC was established by the US Department of Commerce and consists of leaders with a broad and interdisciplinary range of AI-relevant expertise across academia, nonprofits, civil society, and the private sector.

LivePerson founder and CEO Rob LoCascio said, "In just four years, EqualAI has made an incredible impact on the trajectory of artificial intelligence, bending it toward more responsible and ethical outcomes for all. At LivePerson, we're proud to have played a key role investing in and spearheading these efforts as a founding member of EqualAI. As we celebrate Miriam Vogel's appointment to the NAIAC, we encourage organizations of all kinds to take the EqualAI Pledge and undertake the EqualAI Badge Program to make tangible steps toward responsible AI governance."

Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global and a founding member of EqualAI, added, "From raising awareness to designing frameworks and initiatives that fight bias, EqualAI has pushed policymakers and business leaders to do more and do better when it comes to artificial intelligence. As AI continues to reshape our daily lives, it's more critical than ever that we come together to ensure it helps, not hurts, the well-being of all of our communities."

In addition to LoCascio and Huffington, EqualAI's leadership includes Karyn Temple, Senior EVP and Global General Counsel at Motion Picture Association; Monica Greenberg, EVP, Corporate Development, Strategic Alliances and General Counsel at LivePerson; Susan Gonzales, CEO of AIandYou; and Reggie Townsend, Director of Data Ethics at SAS. LivePerson, Verizon, and SAS support EqualAI through corporate membership.

To learn more about reducing bias in artificial intelligence, visit EqualAI's website and LivePerson's blog .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

About EqualAI

EqualAI is a nonprofit organization that was created to reduce unconscious bias in the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is transforming our society — enabling important and exciting developments that were unimaginable just a few years ago. With these immense benefits comes significant responsibility. Together with leaders and experts across industry, academia, technology, and government, EqualAI is developing standards and tools to increase awareness and reduce bias, as well as identifying regulatory and legislative solutions.

Contact:

Mike Tague

mtague@liveperson.com

Equal AI logoEqualAI is an independent nonprofit organization and movement founded in 2018 to reduce unconscious bias in the development and use of artificial intelligence. It is supported by corporate members from the tech industry, including LivePerson, Verizon, and SAS. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.