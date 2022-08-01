H&M AND THE MARSHA P. JOHNSON INSTITUTE PARTNER FOR THE SECOND YEAR TO CELEBRATE LGBTQ+ YOUTH WITH "FRESH AND FABULOUS FOR FALL" GATHERINGS

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M USA is proud to continue its ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community and announce its second year of partnership with The Marsha P. Johnson Institute (MPJI). The retailer and non-profit are coming together to support and celebrate LGBTQ+ students and the beauty inherent within varied gender identities with two "Fresh and Fabulous for Fall," shopping sprees.
Held at H&M locations in Columbus, Ohio and Dallas, Texas on August 1 and 4, approximately 20 students at each event will receive hair, makeup, styling, and a photo shoot in addition to the shopping sprees. The events are aimed to uplift students, with a focus on supporting Black trans and non-binary youth and instil confidence in advance of the start of school or other paths in the following weeks.
"I'm thrilled to support MPJI and H&M for this very important and needed event, as well as meet the youth of our community," says Dominique Jackson. "Now more than ever we need to show LGBTQ+ youth that they are seen, loved and most of all supported."
The retailer advocates for full equality for transgender and non-binary people and the partnership continues H&M USA's year-round commitment to the community through support of The Trevor Project, the ACLU, the UN Free & Equal Campaign, and as a signatory on the Human Rights Campaign Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation. As part of the second year of partnership, H&M USA has donated to MPJI to support its mission of protecting and defending the human rights of BLACK transgender people.
"As a member of the LGBTQ+ Community, this partnership, as well as all the work being done by various groups that H&M helps to amplify, means so very much to me, our colleagues, and customers," says Carlos Duarte, President of H&M Americas. "Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community and our rights is at the core of our values at H&M and we are proud to lend our support, now and in the future."
