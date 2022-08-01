COUR NanoParticle (CNP) Technology Induces Antigen Specific Tolerance, Halting the Progression of Type 1 Diabetes in Spontaneous NOD Model

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COUR Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immune-modifying nanoparticles (COUR NanoParticles or CNPs) designed to reprogram the immune system in treating autoimmune disorders, today announced the publication of data, in collaboration with the Miller lab at Northwestern University, demonstrating durable tolerance using its novel platform technology in the Non-Obese Diabetic (NOD) model of type 1 diabetes (T1D), the gold standard model for autoimmunity. These findings for COUR's T1D program provide proof of principle for a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of T1D to move patients away from life-long patient-driven management with burdensome lifestyle adjustments and daily insulin injections by halting the progression of disease. The impact of such a treatment could delay the need for insulin. The research manuscript, titled "Tolerogenic Immune-Modifying Nanoparticles Encapsulating Multiple Recombinant Pancreatic β Cell Proteins Prevent Onset and Progression of Type 1 Diabetes in Nonobese Diabetic Mice," has been selected by the peer-reviewed the Journal of Immunology as a top read for their August 1st, 2022 issue and is available online at https://www.jimmunol.org/content/early/2022/06/19/jimmunol.2200208.

"This is the first time a therapy has held normal glycemic levels in the NOD model, one of the most challenging models for T1D and autoimmunity," said Stephen Miller, PhD, professor of Microbiology-Immunology. "In the NOD model, treatment with the COUR NanoParticle Platform encapsulating mouse disease relevant antigens prevented beta cell destruction in the pancreas, stopping the progression of the disease. The CNP mechanism of action is induction of regulatory T cells which inhibits infiltration of inflammatory autoreactive T cells into the pancreas where they would otherwise destroy insulin producing beta cells. Encapsulation of multiple disease epitopes within CNPs is required to provide sufficient coverage to stop the progression of the complex disease, which is driven by multiple antigens."

"The results of this preclinical study are very exciting and the team at COUR are passionate to bring the COUR NanoParticle Platform encapsulating human disease relevant antigens (CNP-103) into the clinic to provide a potential life changing therapy for patients who suffer from type 1 diabetes. In the rapid pace of innovation, this is the first time over the past decade to demonstrate a profound milestone in the field of immunology," said John J. Puisis, Founder and CEO of COUR Pharmaceuticals.

CNP-103 is a first-in-class therapeutic designed to reprogram the immune system to address the immunological root cause of disease in type 1 diabetes. CNP-103 is a promising approach which utilizes COUR's proprietary nanoparticles which encapsulate multiple human diabetogenic proteins to induce Ag-specific tolerance, returning balance to the immune system via antigen-specific immune reprogramming to stop immune mediated destruction of pancreatic islet cells.

About COUR Pharmaceuticals

COUR Pharmaceuticals is developing first-in-class therapies designed to reprogram the immune system to achieve antigen-specific tolerance for immune-mediated disease. COUR's platform of immune-modifying nanoparticles treats the root cause of immune disease, unlike traditional approaches, which only minimize symptoms using toxic immune suppression. COUR's lead product for celiac disease, partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, is the first demonstration of induction of antigen-specific immune tolerance in any autoimmune disease. Data from clinical and preclinical settings demonstrate the opportunity for the COUR NanoParticle platform to address a wide range of immune and inflammatory conditions. The underlying technology was acquired from Northwestern University and draws from more than 30 years of research in immune tolerance. For more information, please visit www.courpharma.com.

