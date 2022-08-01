AccuKnox Inc. joins the VMWare Technology Alliance Partner Program and announces availability of AccuKnox Runtime Security on VMWare Marketplace

MENLO PARK, Calif. and CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuKnox Inc, The Zero Trust runtime security platform for Kubernetes, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program at the Standard partnership level. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.

AccuKnox Inc. announces availability of AccuKnox Runtime Security on VMWare Marketplace

With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes technology partners with the shared goal to bring the best expertise and business solutions for each unique customer environment.

"We welcome AccuKnox Inc as a valued member of the VMware TAP program," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "This membership means customers can take full advantage of a streamlined cloud infrastructure experience. By joining the program, AccuKnox Inc is working with VMware to develop technologies that can transform customers' environments."

AccuKnox Inc.'s product information, collateral and other assets are listed within the online VMware Marketplace at https://marketplace.cloud.vmware.com/services/details/accuknox-runtime-security-1?slug=true . The VMware Marketplace is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

AccuKnox simplifies the process of securing workloads against software supply chain issues, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and malicious adversaries. The open source and enterprise solutions protect the application, data, and network. Customers can easily observe what their applications (and embedded software) are doing, including process execution, forking, network and file access. AccuKnox further automates the process of establishing Zero Trust policies and guard rails to help minimize risk and demonstrate compliance.

"We are pleased to see AccuKnox Application Runtime Security Solution on the VMware Marketplace," said Ramya Sarangarajan, Director, Product Marketing and Strategy, VMware. "Compatible technologies, such as AccuKnox Application Runtime Security, enable our customers to build, run, manage and better secure their applications effectively and efficiently using VMware products and services. We're excited to work with partners such as AccuKnox to empower customers to derive the most value from their technology investments."

"This is a very strategic relationship for us.AccuKnox and VMware have a shared goal of delivering Zero Trust Security for Network, Applications and Data workloads across Cloud, IoT/Edge and 5G environments. We are delighted to offer our Application Runtime Security solution on the VMware Marketplace to deliver this comprehensive Zero Trust Security fabric to the industry," said Nat Natraj, co-founder and CEO of AccuKnox.

For more information on AccuKnox Application Runtime Security please visit VMwareMarketplace.

About AccuKnox Inc.

AccuKnox's Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is built in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal patented inventions in the areas of: Container Security, Anomaly Detection and Data Provenance. AccuKnox delivers comprehensive Zero Trust security for Network, Application (K8, VM) and Data across Cloud, IoT/Edge and 5G environments AccuKnox can be deployed in Public and Private Cloud environments. AccuKnox is a core contributor to Kubernetes Runtime Security platform, KubeArmor and has received 160,000+ downloads, Visit www.accuknox.com or follow us on Twitter (@accuknox).

AccuKnox is a registered trademark of AccuKnox Inc. in the United States.

