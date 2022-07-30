"Music That Shaped Our Country is Back in Style"

GLASTONBURY, Conn., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great American Songbook is to Jazz, as are the works of Shakespeare to English literature: an indispensable foundation that has been crucial in shaping the development of a unique and influential art form. Composers such as George and Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter and Richard Rodgers with Lorenz Hart created a formidable repertoire of songs written for Broadway stage musicals and Hollywood movies that became the bedrock of singers and instrumentalists in Jazz's golden age. Though mainly written between the 1920s and 50s, the songs were so well-crafted in terms of their lyrics, melodies and arrangements that their appeal has crossed generations and musical genres. In this countdown of the 30 best jazz songs, expect eloquent break-up ballads, wistful reveries and exultant celebrations of love and romance.

James A. Norkawich has captured these songs in his latest release "Yesterday" (Songs from The Great American Songbook) Volume 1 now on Spotify and all streaming sites, with videos for most of the songs on YouTube. The songs for Volume 1 of this songbook hold a lot of meaning to James. James frequently reminds others, "Music is the soundtrack to our lives," and he certainly has captured the meaning and emotion of the music during that time.

Norkawich shares, "Music defines us, it shows us where we have been and where we are going. Have you ever listened to a song and said…I remember where I was, or what I was doing? Music brings us back to a softer and sweeter time. It is up to us as artists to paint on a beautiful musical canvas and it's our job to honor the past and open the doors to the future."

Volume 2 promises to have more excitement musically because James plans to bring the songs that really drive emotions. His goal is to generate thoughts and memories of a loved ones, capture the essence and beauty of romance or simply bring back music that meant something. The music not only had style and substance but also class and elegance.

Be sure to check out Norkawich's album "Today" (Songs from The Great American Songbook) Volume 2 this September 11th.

"Americans should take pride in the music that has come before us. We need a resurgence in what is good, pure, and clean and I feel these songs help speak our story, shape our dreams and define our future."

