First Street Foundation and Compass Inc. Announce Long Term Partnership to Empower Compass Agents and Clients with Property Specific, Climate Adjusted Risk Information

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and technology nonprofit First Street Foundation and Compass Inc., today announced a partnership to integrate Risk Factor - property specific, climate risk intelligence - into Compass listings. Risk Factor was designed to improve the agent and client experience by enhancing the understanding of property climate risk for homes across the United States. Compass, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the country, will integrate climate risk analytics as part of the home buying and selling process for both agents and clients.

Using the Compass platform, Compass agents will be able to view property-specific, climate-adjusted data to understand the 30-year risk profile for more than 140 million homes covered by RiskFactor.com The partnership provides Compass agents with valuable information while working with homebuyers and sellers who are interested in better understanding the impact of environmental changes when making long-term purchasing decisions.

"Compass exists to help our agents grow their businesses, serve more clients, and stand out as trusted, professional, advisors in real estate transactions," said Joseph Sirosh, Chief Technology Officer at Compass. "Integrating Risk Factor will give our agents access to insight from the world's leading climate modelers, allowing them to factor-in potential environmental risks when advising their clients. We're excited to be able to provide yet another tool that assists our agents and their clients in navigating the ever-changing housing market."

Compass selected Risk Factor after a thorough market search to find an accurate and intelligent physical climate risk provider in direct response to agent and client requests. The integration will initially include Flood Factor and Fire Factor data for all properties on Compass.com and will be added to with subsequent Risk Factor data launches.

"We applaud Compass for integrating physical climate risk data for both agents and clients" said Matthew Eby, Founder and CEO of First Street Foundation "This integration will engender trust and place Compass at the forefront of the industry as it confronts the challenges of a changing climate."

About First Street Foundation

First Street Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) research and technology group working to define America's climate risk. The Foundation uses transparent, peer-reviewed methodologies to calculate the past, present, and future climate risk of individual homes and commercial properties across the United States. The Foundation's data addresses an asymmetry of information in the U.S., empowering Americans to protect themselves from increasing climate risk.

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States. The technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.compass.com .

