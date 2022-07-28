ACD/Labs and TetraScience Partner to Help Customers Increase Scientific Data Effectiveness

BOSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that ACD/Labs , a leading provider of scientific software for R&D, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to help pharma and biopharma customers achieve greater scientific insights and outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with ACD/Labs, who have a long history of innovating how customers use analytical data analysis in R&D," said Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "Combining their characterization, lead optimization and interpretation products with the Tetra Data Platform will further help customers respond to the ever increasing pace of innovation in biopharma."

For decades ACD/Labs has been helping scientists to assemble multi-technique analytical data from major instrument vendors in a single environment. The company's Spectrus platform standardizes analytical data processing and knowledge management to help customers get answers, make decisions, and share knowledge. Digital interpretations stored with chemical context and the expert's annotations enable R&D organizations to store and manage knowledge that is chemically searchable. ACD/Labs' enterprise technologies remove the burden of routine data analysis from the scientist, automate data marshalling, and improve data accessibility and integrity.

The Tetra Data Platform produces Tetra Data, which is vendor-agnostic, liquid, and FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) scientific data that can be searched, accessed, and analyzed across the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical pipelines. With this partnership, customers will be able to use Tetra Data with ACD/Labs' Spectrus products to accelerate workflows and analyze scientific data with more specificity.

"Solutions from ACD/Labs and TetraScience work to remove the burden of data management from the scientist's workflow and make the IT function more effective," said Graham McGibbon, Director of Strategic Partnerships, ACD/Labs. "We share a common goal of creating unrestricted innovation for scientists and IT departments and are delighted to be part of the Tetra Partner Network."

"Industry participants of all kinds – global pharmas, biotech startups, informatics providers, CROs, biopharma app companies, and more – recognize that this movement to the Scientific Data Cloud must be driven by vendor-neutral and open partnerships that are deeply data-centric," explained Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "Biopharma needs to unify and harmonize experimental data in the cloud, in order to fully capitalize on the power of AI and data science. In turn, AI and data science will uncover insights that will accelerate discovery and development of therapeutics that extend and enhance human life. We are thrilled to further extend this network together with ACD/Labs."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Scientific Data Cloud is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About ACD/Labs

ACD/Labs is a leading provider of scientific software for R&D. We help our customers assemble digitized analytical, structural, and molecular information for effective decision-making, problem solving, and product lifecycle control. Our enterprise technologies enable automation of molecular characterization and facilitate chemically intelligent knowledge management.

ACD/Labs provides worldwide sales and support, and brings decades of experience and success helping organizations innovate and create efficiencies in their workflows. For more information, please visit www.acdlabs.com or follow ACD/Labs on Twitter and LinkedIn .

