2U Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

Implements Plan to Accelerate Platform Strategy and Deliver Sustainable Profitability

Expects Increased Marketing Efficiency and an Additional $70 Million in Annual Operating Expense Savings

LANHAM, Md., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a leading online education platform company, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company also announced a realignment of its operations to accelerate its platform strategy and drive sustainable profitability and free cash flow. As part of this plan, the company implemented a new marketing framework, resulting in lower marketing spend late in the second quarter, which impacted results in the period.

Results for Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Revenue increased 2% to $241.5 million

Degree Program Segment revenue decreased 2% to $143.1 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 8% to $98.4 million

Net loss increased $41.0 million to $62.9 million , or $0.82 per share

Non-GAAP Results for Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.8 million to $21.9 million

Adjusted net loss increased $0.8 million to $7.5 million , or $0.10 per share

"We are taking significant action to accelerate 2U's transition to a platform company under the edX brand and unify our product and marketing strategy to create the world's leading free-to-degree online learning marketplace," said 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek. "Operating as one powerful brand and platform enables the company to pursue sustainable profitability, while building a stronger, more agile business that we believe will deliver greater value for learners, partners, and shareholders and drive the future of education for the long term."

Paul Lalljie, 2U's Chief Financial Officer, added, "In the second quarter we took important steps to align our organizational and cost structure to deliver sustained profitable growth and free cash flow. Our results for the quarter and our updated guidance reflect the shift in focus to more profitable growth resulting from the acceleration of our platform strategy. We expect that this plan will drive significant improvement to adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2022 and will generate positive free cash flow for full-year 2023."

Discussion of Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue for the second quarter totaled $241.5 million, a 1.8% increase from $237.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase includes $10.0 million from edX, acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue from the Degree Program Segment decreased $3.1 million, or 2.1%, primarily due to a 1.9% decrease in average revenue per FCE enrollment, from $2,420 to $2,373. Revenue from the Alternative Credential Segment increased $7.4 million, or 8.1%, primarily due to the addition of edX offerings and a 1.2% increase in average revenue per FCE enrollment, from $3,843 to $3,891, partially offset by a decrease in FCE enrollments of 236, or 1.0%.

Costs and expenses for the second quarter totaled $289.4 million, a 5.5% increase from $274.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase includes $17.1 million of operating expense related to edX. The remaining change was primarily driven by higher restructuring charges associated with the realignment plan, partially offset by lower personnel and personnel-related expense and marketing spend.

As of June 30, 2022, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $237.8 million, a decrease of $12.1 million from $249.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Cash provided by operations of $28.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was offset by cash used in investing activities of $35.2 million and cash used in financing activities of $3.0 million. Unlevered cash flow for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was $11.5 million, a $45.6 million improvement compared to a negative unlevered cash flow of $34.1 million for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

The company provided updated guidance for the full-year 2022 for the following metrics:

Revenue to exceed $960 million , representing growth of 2%

Net loss to range from $240 million to $230 million

Adjusted EBITDA to range from $105 million to $115 million , representing growth of 65% at the midpoint

Strategic Update

2U also announced today the implementation of a plan to accelerate its transition to a platform company and align its cost structure and strategy. The plan reorients the company around the edX platform, allowing it to pursue a portfolio-based marketing strategy that drives traffic to the edX marketplace. The plan is designed to achieve durable growth that increases profitability by simplifying the current executive structure to reduce silos, reducing employee headcount, optimizing marketing spend and rationalizing the company's real estate footprint.

As part of the plan, Harsha Mokkarala, 2U's current Chief Data Scientist, will now serve as the company's Chief Revenue Officer, and Anant Agarwal, founder of edX and 2U's current Chief Open Education Officer, will serve as Chief Platform Officer. In their new roles, Mr. Mokkarala will focus on optimizing marketing spend while continuing to drive growth and Mr. Agarwal will be responsible for leading the company's unified product and technology strategy.

The company expects that implementation of the headcount reductions will be completed in the third quarter of 2022 while the remainder of the plan is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The company expects to generate marketing efficiency and an additional $70 million in annualized cost savings, primarily due to savings associated with headcount reduction and reduced real estate costs. The company estimates it will incur aggregate restructuring costs associated with the plan ranging from approximately $35 million to $40 million.

Additional Leadership Update

The company's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Chernis, has also decided to step down from his role at the company to pursue other professional opportunities, effective October 3, 2022, at which time he will transition to a consulting capacity.

"On behalf of 2U's Board of Directors, executive management and employees, I would like to thank Mark for his 14 years of service to the company, first as a director then as an officer. Mark has been a great friend and colleague and his leadership and contributions have been integral in making 2U the company that it is today," said Mr. Paucek.

Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines unlevered free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, certain non-ordinary cash payments, and cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before other income (expense), net, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods that result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods that result in an adjusted net loss. Some of the adjustments described in the definitions of adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, and adjusted net income (loss) may not be applicable in any given reporting period and they may vary from period to period.

The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 45 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding 2U, Inc.'s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position of 2U, including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. 2U has based these forward-looking statements largely on its estimates of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted, including, but not limited to:

trends in the higher education market and the market for online education, and expectations for growth in those markets;

the acceptance, adoption and growth of online learning by colleges and universities, faculty, students, employers, accreditors and state and federal licensing bodies;

the impact of competition on the company's industry and innovations by competitors;

the company's ability to comply with evolving regulations and legal obligations related to data privacy, data protection and information security;

the company's expectations about the potential benefits of its cloud-based software-as-a-service technology and technology-enabled services to university clients and students;

the company's dependence on third parties to provide certain technological services or components used in its platform;

the company's expectations about the predictability, visibility and recurring nature of its business model;

the company's ability to meet the anticipated launch dates of its degree programs, executive education offerings and boot camps;

the company's ability to acquire new university clients and expand its degree programs, executive education offerings and boot camps with existing university clients;

the company's ability to successfully integrate the operations of its acquisitions, including the edX acquisition, to achieve the expected benefits of its acquisitions and manage, expand and grow the combined company;

the company's ability to refinance its indebtedness on attractive terms, if at all, to better align with its focus on profitability;

the company's ability to service its substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and conversion obligations contained in the indenture governing its convertible senior notes and the term loan agreement governing its term loan facility;

the company's ability to generate sufficient future operating cash flows from recent acquisitions to ensure related goodwill is not impaired;

the company's ability to execute its growth strategy in the international, undergraduate and non-degree alternative markets;

the company's ability to continue to recruit prospective students for its offerings;

the company's ability to maintain or increase student retention rates in its degree programs;

the company's ability to attract, hire and retain qualified employees;

the company's expectations about the scalability of its cloud-based platform;

potential changes in regulations applicable to the company or its university clients;

the company's expectations regarding the amount of time its cash balances and other available financial resources will be sufficient to fund its operations;

the impact and cost of stockholder activism;

the impact of the significant decline in the market price of our common stock, including the impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived assets;

the timing, structure and expected impact of our realignment plan and the estimated savings and amounts expected to be incurred in connection therewith;

the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic;

the company's expectations regarding the effect of the capped call transactions and regarding actions of the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and

other factors beyond the company's control.

These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other SEC filings. Moreover, 2U operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for 2U management to predict all risks, nor can 2U assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements 2U may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,807

$ 232,932 Restricted cash 16,978

16,977 Accounts receivable, net 69,844

67,287 Other receivables, net 30,938

29,439 Prepaid expenses and other assets 80,400

47,217 Total current assets 418,967

393,852 Other receivables, net, non-current 21,284

21,568 Property and equipment, net 50,731

48,650 Right-of-use assets 71,282

76,841 Goodwill 788,021

834,539 Intangible assets, net 611,886

665,523 Other assets, non-current 71,063

68,033 Total assets $ 2,033,234

$ 2,109,006 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 150,081

$ 164,723 Deferred revenue 132,472

91,926 Lease liability 11,934

13,985 Accrued restructuring liability 16,385

1,735 Other current liabilities 93,089

61,138 Total current liabilities 403,961

333,507 Long-term debt 927,746

845,316 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,142

1,726 Lease liability, non-current 94,094

98,666 Other liabilities, non-current 641

636 Total liabilities 1,427,584

1,279,851 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 77,219,835 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2022; 75,754,663 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 77

76 Additional paid-in capital 1,668,282

1,735,628 Accumulated deficit (1,046,453)

(890,638) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,256)

(15,911) Total stockholders' equity 605,650

829,155 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,033,234

$ 2,109,006

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenue $ 241,464

$ 237,209

$ 494,793

$ 469,682 Costs and expenses













Curriculum and teaching 32,145

34,788

65,375

67,936 Servicing and support 37,061

34,865

76,685

68,049 Technology and content development 45,616

42,509

96,673

85,433 Marketing and sales 116,350

114,644

247,332

227,881 General and administrative 41,523

46,160

91,758

92,787 Restructuring charges 16,753

1,334

17,540

1,819 Impairment charges —

—

58,782

— Total costs and expenses 289,448

274,300

654,145

543,905 Loss from operations (47,984)

(37,091)

(159,352)

(74,223) Interest income 241

352

498

714 Interest expense (13,906)

(8,188)

(27,796)

(16,069) Loss on debt extinguishment —

(1,101)

—

(1,101) Other income (expense), net (1,367)

24,070

(2,397)

23,155 Loss before income taxes (63,016)

(21,958)

(189,047)

(67,524) Income tax benefit 164

127

415

129 Net loss $ (62,852)

$ (21,831)

$ (188,632)

$ (67,395) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.82)

$ (0.29)

$ (2.46)

$ (0.91) Weighted-average shares of common stock

outstanding, basic and diluted 77,059,157

74,421,911

76,667,681

74,051,220 Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of

$0 for all periods presented (7,674)

2,977

(345)

2,172 Comprehensive loss $ (70,526)

$ (18,854)

$ (188,977)

$ (65,223)

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (188,632)

$ (67,395) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Non-cash interest expense 5,664

11,447 Depreciation and amortization expense 65,757

51,409 Stock-based compensation expense 46,773

49,723 Non-cash lease expense 11,405

8,644 Provision for credit losses 4,610

3,551 Loss on debt extinguishment —

1,101 Gain on sale of investment —

(27,875) Impairment charges 58,782

— Other 2,920

1,759 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:





Accounts receivable, net (6,632)

(58,847) Other receivables, net (2,790)

(14,738) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,585

(1,030) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,484

15,888 Deferred revenue 45,549

34,697 Other liabilities, net (20,831)

(10,528) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 28,644

(2,194) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired 5,010

— Additions of amortizable intangible assets (34,854)

(29,867) Purchases of property and equipment (5,218)

(2,452) Purchase of investment —

(1,000) Proceeds from sale of investment —

37,875 Advances made to university clients (310)

— Advances repaid by university clients 200

200 Other (7)

56 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (35,179)

4,812 Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from debt 385

469,595 Payments on debt (3,793)

(703) Payment of debt issuance costs —

(10,258) Tax withholding payments associated with settlement of restricted stock units (1,741)

(14,114) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 892

4,270 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan share purchases 1,282

1,773 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,975)

450,563 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,614)

(713) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,124)

452,468 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 249,909

518,866 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 237,785

$ 971,334

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (62,852)

$ (21,831)

$ (188,632)

$ (67,395) Stock-based compensation expense 22,349

24,776

46,773

49,723 Other (income) expense, net 1,367

(24,070)

2,397

(23,155) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,838

10,560

33,329

21,032 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquired

intangible assets (440)

(301)

(875)

(594) Impairment charges —

—

58,782

— Loss on debt extinguishment —

1,101

—

1,101 Restructuring charges 16,753

1,334

17,540

1,819 Other* (558)

1,671

4,682

2,132 Adjusted net loss (7,543)

(6,760)

(26,004)

(15,337) Net interest expense 13,665

7,836

27,298

15,355 Income tax expense 276

174

460

465 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,504

15,862

32,428

30,377 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,902

$ 17,112

$ 34,182

$ 30,860















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.82)

$ (0.29)

$ (2.46)

$ (0.91) Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.21) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding,

basic and diluted 77,059,157

74,421,911

76,667,681

74,051,220









*

Includes (i) transaction and integration expense of $1.0 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $3.4 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and (ii) stockholder activism and litigation-related (recoveries) expense of $(1.6) million and zero for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $1.3 million and $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (10,488)

$ 13,491

$ (52,364)

$ (35,322)

$ (62,852)

$ (21,831) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation

expense 12,270

16,897

10,079

7,879

22,349

24,776 Other (income) expense, net 695

(27,745)

672

3,675

1,367

(24,070) Net interest expense (income) 13,732

7,835

(67)

1

13,665

7,836 Income tax expense (benefit) 13

75

(177)

(202)

(164)

(127) Depreciation and amortization

expense 13,610

13,752

17,732

12,670

31,342

26,422 Loss on debt extinguishment —

1,101

—

—

—

1,101 Restructuring charges 10,252

1,154

6,501

180

16,753

1,334 Other (545)

1,413

(13)

258

(558)

1,671 Total adjustments 50,027

14,482

34,727

24,461

84,754

38,943 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 39,539

$ 27,973

$ (17,637)

$ (10,861)

$ 21,902

$ 17,112

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (21,270)

$ 929

$ (167,362)

$ (68,324)

$ (188,632)

$ (67,395) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation

expense 25,635

33,420

21,138

16,303

46,773

49,723 Other (income) expense, net 1,247

(27,683)

1,150

4,528

2,397

(23,155) Net interest expense (income) 27,434

15,415

(136)

(60)

27,298

15,355 Income tax expense (benefit) (89)

150

(326)

(279)

(415)

(129) Depreciation and amortization expense 27,503

27,259

38,254

24,150

65,757

51,409 Impairment charges —

—

58,782

—

58,782

— Loss on debt extinguishment —

1,101

—

—

—

1,101 Restructuring charges 10,941

1,427

6,599

392

17,540

1,819 Other 3,956

1,843

726

289

4,682

2,132 Total adjustments 96,627

52,932

126,187

45,323

222,814

98,255 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 75,357

$ 53,861

$ (41,175)

$ (23,001)

$ 34,182

$ 30,860

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of unlevered free cash flow to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities for each of the twelve-month periods indicated.



Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

(in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,765

$ (25,766)

$ (18,074)

$ 33,325 Additions of amortizable intangible assets (65,533)

(63,814)

(60,546)

(61,213) Purchases of property and equipment (12,555)

(10,716)

(9,788)

(6,398) Payments to university clients 7,025

7,150

6,800

8,800 Non-ordinary cash payments* 25,229

23,943

22,193

11,199 Free cash flow (33,069)

(69,203)

(59,415)

(14,287) Cash interest payments on debt 44,532

35,082

25,537

9,046 Unlevered free cash flow $ 11,463

$ (34,121)

$ (33,878)

$ (5,241)









*

Includes transaction, integration, restructuring-related, stockholder activism, and litigation-related expense.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net loss guidance, at the midpoint of the ranges provided by the company, for the period indicated.



Year Ending December 31, 2022

(in millions) Net loss $ (235.0) Stock-based compensation expense 79.0 Other expense, net 2.0 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 65.0 Impairment charges 59.0 Restructuring 24.0 Other 2.0 Adjusted net loss (4.0) Net interest expense 60.0 Income tax benefit (1.0) Depreciation and amortization expense 55.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110.0

2U, Inc. Key Financial Performance Metrics (unaudited)

Full Course Equivalent Enrollments

Degree Program Segment*

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Degree Program Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q2 '22

Q1 '22

Q4 '21

Q3 '21

Q2 '21

Q1 '21

Q4 '20

Q3 '20 Degree Program Segment FCE

enrollments 60,303

62,609

58,967

57,842

60,429

60,007

58,425

47,842 Degree Program Segment average

revenue per FCE enrollment $ 2,373

$ 2,462

$ 2,585

$ 2,555

$ 2,420

$ 2,431

$ 2,234

$ 2,551































Alternative Credential Segment**

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Alternative Credential Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q2 '22

Q1 '22

Q4 '21

Q3 '21

Q2 '21

Q1 '21

Q4 '20

Q3 '20 Alternative Credential Segment FCE

enrollments 23,443

22,664

21,153

20,174

23,679

21,078

22,190

23,067 Alternative Credential Segment average

revenue per FCE enrollment $ 3,891

$ 4,012

$ 4,312

$ 4,193

$ 3,843

$ 4,108

$ 3,821

$ 3,426









*

FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment include enrollments in edX degree offerings and revenue from these offerings of $2.8 million and $5.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. **

FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment exclude the impact of enrollments in edX offerings and the related revenue of $7.1 million and $15.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

