Revolution Foods Acquires Better 4 You Meals, Creator of Award-winning Nutritious Meals for Schools

As Congress extends pandemic school lunch waivers and a growing number of states pass or consider universal meal laws, Revolution Foods expands by 50% to ensure all children, seniors and communities can access healthy and fresh food.

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods, a Public Benefit Corporation and B-Corporation committed to serving fresh, healthy, delicious, meals accessible to all, today announced the acquisition of Better 4 You Meals (B4YM), the leading provider of school and senior citizen fresh, vended meal services in California and Nevada. The B4YM acquisition will enable Revolution Foods to grow its production and community impact by approximately 50%.

"We wake up every day focused on how we personally feed students and families in the communities in which we live and operate," said Dominic Engels, Chief Executive Officer of Revolution Food. "Combining efforts with B4YM will better equip us to make good on the promise of California's new Universal Meals program, and the growing number of programs and initiatives taking aim at food insecurity around the country."

Food insecurity now touches more than 40 million Americans, including 22 million school-aged children who rely on schools for their meals. Despite the extension of federal waivers following the long-awaited and recent signing of the Keep Kids Fed Act in late June, community organizations and schools are continuing to struggle to meet demand amidst continued supply chain pressures in labor, raw materials and logistics.

Founded in 2006 with a commitment to providing healthy meals for all, Revolution Foods has delivered more than 800 million fresh meals that meet or exceed federal nutrition and ingredient standards. Crafted locally now with over 1,200 employees in Oakland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, New Jersey, and Washington D.C., Revolution Foods and B4YM now reach over 6,800 schools, community organizations, and seniors nationwide. The acquisition of B4YM strengthens Revolution Foods' impact and reach specifically in California and Nevada.

"Since day one, we have admired Revolution Foods' work here in California and nationally," said Fernando Castillo, B4YM CEO. "As Public Benefit Corporation with an abiding commitment to the communities we serve, I know that the combination of our philosophies and food can have an even more profound impact on providing more healthful alternatives to food insecurity."

About Revolution Foods

Founded in 2006, Revolution Foods is a B-Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation committed to serving fresh, healthy, delicious, affordable and culturally diverse meals accessible to K12 students and other food insecure consumer segments in the community via a network of 9 locations, supported by more than 1,200 team members. In 2021, the company was recognized as one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies 2021" and has consistently been named one of the fastest-growing inner city job creators in the U.S. In July 2022, B Lab recognized Revolution Foods as a "2022 Best for the World Company" for exceptional impact with our customers on transforming citywide wellness.

