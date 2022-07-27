PCS Software Announces Prime Express for Automated Driver-Load Matching

AI-Driven Transportation Management Platform optimizes load planning for shippers, carriers

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software (PCS), a leading transportation management (TMS) platform provider for shippers, carriers, and brokerages in North America, announces the release of Prime Express, a novel AI-driven Transportation Management Platform (TMP) that optimally matches loads, assets, and drivers within networks across supply chains.

Prime Express represents a fresh approach and departure from the traditional model of Transportation Management Software (TMS). Numerous vendors already develop TMS systems for individual sectors of the transportation and logistics industry. PCS Software took a holistic approach and developed the first-of-its-kind TMP: a single, unified web-based platform that automates load planning and dispatch for shippers and carriers.

The initial release is delivered as a web portal that is accessible within PCS users' existing TMS platforms. The platform leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide immediate and direct benefits not offered by traditional TMS systems.

Prime Express gives users instant and optimal driver-load matching decisions and delivers recommendations through a sleek, modern user interface. With one click, users can execute the recommendations through integration with their TMS dispatch functions.

"Change is the only constant in the fast-moving transportation and logistics industry. In the current inflationary environment, companies need higher levels of automation and visibility to succeed," said Paul Beavers, Chief Technology Officer of PCS Software. "The release of Prime Express comes at the perfect time. With access to powerful load and driver optimization technology in a single, easy-to-use platform, shippers and carriers of all sizes will be able to increase efficiency and sharpen their competitive edge."

Leveraging AI for Fleet and Driver Optimization

The AI-driven functionality of Prime Express optimally matches available loads, trucks and drivers based on user-defined parameters. The powerful automation creates optimal routes that reduce deadhead mileage and maximize network savings and profitability.

For daily operations, Prime Express reduces time-consuming tasks and maximizes the return on human capital for companies. With the simple workflow, users:

Select the equipment, drivers, and loads/shipments they want to optimize

Reduce errors and rework by using the power of AI to solve complex problems

Accept recommendations to automate the load planning and dispatch process

Prime Express finds the optimal combination of drivers and loads by accounting for a wide range of variables that include current locations of assets, drivers' available hours-of-service, equipment types and much more.

The optimized solutions can be created for loads that need to move today, tomorrow, or even weeks or months in advance.

Prime Express is available for PCS Shipper and Carrier TMS customers today.

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety and compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, visit www.PCSSoft.com .

