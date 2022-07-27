Heartland Dental Announces Doctor Difference Brand Campaign Celebrating Company's Doctor-Led Roots

Heartland Dental launches new brand campaign, showcasing distinct advantages of its doctor-led approach, voiced by the company's supported doctors and hygienists

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO), today announced a new Doctor Difference brand campaign reflecting its doctor-led culture and business model roots, amid a time of continued and steady growth for the organization. The Doctor Difference campaign was built on a powerful insight: doctors want to retain their clinical autonomy and the ability to focus on what they do best - providing world-class patient care. This philosophy of clinical independence due to support with the non-clinical day to day administrative tasks and being built – by a dentist, for dentists – is a point of differentiation from other DSO competitors.

Today's announcement ushers in a new day of possibilities for all non-Heartland practitioners, reimagining non-clinical dental operations to meet the unique and distinct needs of modern clinicians. Heartland Dental stands apart from other DSOs because of its doctor-led approach, providing supported dentists with world-class non-clinical administrative support and helping to make possible distinct professional and financial growth opportunities. The doctor-led culture and business model enables supported doctors to focus on the clinical aspects of their practice while not having to worry about the day-to-day non-clinical administrative workflow.

"Becoming a dentist and building your practice is about having the freedom to care for your patients and provide great dentistry. The reality for so many doctors, is that at some point, the administrative tasks take over," says Rick Workman, DMD, founder and executive chairman of Heartland Dental. "Our distinct model helps make life easier for supported doctors with robust staffing, equipment, and non-clinical support services that take the headache out of running a dental practice and allowing the focus to be on the simple joy of dentistry, which is why we became clinicians in the first place."

The new brand campaign reflects this core philosophy and connects Heartland Dental and supported doctors to new and prospective doctors with a unique understanding of their needs, told through their perspective.

"The power of the Doctor Difference is that it is told through the experiences of current supported doctors, underscoring the authenticity and credibility that is the foundation of our brand," says Stacy DeWalt, Chief Marketing Officer at Heartland Dental. "Coupled with attractive financial offerings by the supported PC, proprietary operational systems, leadership and skill development programs to help deliver world-class patient care and experiences, the Doctor Difference that Heartland Dental offers supported doctors is a clear advantage over competitors."

The Doctor Difference campaign, which includes a powerful series of supported doctors and hygienist testimonials, launched today on Heartland Dental's website and social channels. Discover the Doctor Difference by visiting www.heartland.com.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 2,400 dentists in over 1,600 dental offices across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

