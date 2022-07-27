Ed Slott and Company Named to ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2022

America's IRA Experts honored for their thought leadership, education and impact in driving the wealth, investment and retirement industry forward

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Slott and Company, LLC, the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs, insurance agents and attorneys, has been named to ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2022 for the "Thought Leadership and Education" category. The award is designed to recognize firms making outstanding efforts to better understand and train new and existing industry participants. The recognition for Ed Slott and Company comes after it launched its on-demand, CE-approved, 12-course program, IRA Success, in partnership with The American College of Financial Services in the spring of 2021.

"I consider it a great honor for our team to receive this recognition for the second year in a row and I believe this year's nod is a testament to all of the hard work that was put in to create IRA Success," said Ed Slott, CPA, America's IRA Expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of irahelp.com. "Through our partnership with The American College of Financial Services, we have been able to take our timely, informative and entertaining tax-planning advice and make it easier than ever before to access, digest and implement. Thanks to the successful launch of this program, more advisors are better equipped to help families save more, keep more and make their retirement savings last."

IRA Success is the first of its kind, being an e-learning program on IRA distribution planning from two financial-education leaders. The goal in creating IRA Success was to make this education more accessible in a convenient, on-demand e-learning platform. The program delivers the applied knowledge advisors need to navigate retirement distribution complexities, manage for the end of the stretch IRA, help simplify the tax code and grow IRA rollover business. With an emphasis on the SECURE Act and all its game-changing provisions, this 12-course program covers everything from recognizing new backdoor Roth opportunities to identifying key beneficiary categories still eligible for stretch IRA provisions.

In addition to this new initiative, Ed Slott and Company has continued to provide a robust series of educational and training resources. Most recently, it hosted another sold-out 2-Day IRA Workshop in Nashville, TN where professionals learned how to answer the top questions from clients, prospects and centers of influence. Attendees also participated in Q&A segments, networking opportunities, received CE credits and a 400+ page course manual. Financial professionals interested in attending one of Ed Slott and Company's next 2-day IRA workshops, should visit irahelp.com/2-day.

ABOUT ED SLOTT AND COMPANY, LLC: Ed Slott and Company, LLC is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of more than 500 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Slott is a nationally recognized IRA distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. His latest books include The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb (Penguin Random House, 2021), Ed Slott's Retirement Decisions Guide: 2022 Edition (IRAHelp, 2022) , and Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s (IRAHelp, 2021). He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Ed Slott's Retirement Freedom! , and is a Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

