Client Adoption Drives Pega Cloud to 70% of New Client Commitments in First Half of 2022

Total revenue increases to $651 million in first six months of 2022

Annual contract value grows 14 percent (19 percent in constant currency)

Total backlog of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

"This year has turned out to be an extremely volatile business environment," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "The ongoing uncertainty will continue to put pressure on our clients. But this is an environment for which Pega is uniquely suited, as our low-code platform allows these same organizations to more easily adapt to change."

"In the first half of 2022, we've grown annual contract value ("ACV") 19 percent year-over-year in constant currency while showing additional signs of improving profitability," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "We're doubling down on our work to become a Rule of 40 company in 2024."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Total revenue $ 274,337

$ 325,702

(16) %

$ 650,644

$ 639,201

2 % Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (286,296)

$ 37,291

*

$ (286,675)

$ 30,674

* Net (loss) income - non-GAAP $ (31,406)

$ 21,792

*

$ 18,768

$ 45,433

(59) % Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP $ (3.50)

$ 0.43

*

$ (3.51)

$ 0.36

* Diluted (loss) earnings per share - non-GAAP $ (0.38)

$ 0.25

*

$ 0.22

$ 0.53

(58) %

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Change 2022

2021



2022

2021

Pega Cloud $ 93,506 34 %

$ 73,293 23 %

$ 20,213 28 %

$ 183,823 28 %

$ 141,151 22 %

$ 42,672 30 % Maintenance 78,326 29 %

78,782 24 %

(456) (1) %

158,042 24 %

154,343 24 %

3,699 2 % Subscription services 171,832 63 %

152,075 47 %

19,757 13 %

341,865 52 %

295,494 46 %

46,371 16 % Subscription license 41,600 15 %

104,296 32 %

(62,696) (60) %

179,133 28 %

215,805 34 %

(36,672) (17) % Subscription 213,432 78 %

256,371 79 %

(42,939) (17) %

520,998 80 %

511,299 80 %

9,699 2 % Perpetual license 2,266 1 %

12,596 4 %

(10,330) (82) %

9,706 1 %

18,048 3 %

(8,342) (46) % Consulting 58,639 21 %

56,735 17 %

1,904 3 %

119,940 19 %

109,854 17 %

10,086 9 %

$ 274,337 100 %

$ 325,702 100 %

$ (51,365) (16) %

$ 650,644 100 %

$ 639,201 100 %

$ 11,443 2 %





(1) See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures are at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including continued impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine ;

reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;

• security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of July 27, 2022.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue













Subscription services $ 171,832

$ 152,075

$ 341,865

$ 295,494 Subscription license 41,600

104,296

179,133

215,805 Perpetual license 2,266

12,596

9,706

18,048 Consulting 58,639

56,735

119,940

109,854 Total revenue 274,337

325,702

650,644

639,201 Cost of revenue













Subscription services 36,533

29,046

68,563

57,389 Subscription license 673

585

1,295

1,205 Perpetual license 36

71

70

101 Consulting 57,873

54,829

113,384

108,283 Total cost of revenue 95,115

84,531

183,312

166,978 Gross profit 179,222

241,171

467,332

472,223 Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 157,198

156,423

319,434

305,162 Research and development 74,341

64,395

145,831

126,837 General and administrative 32,723

19,161

68,487

37,431 Total operating expenses 264,262

239,979

533,752

469,430 (Loss) income from operations (85,040)

1,192

(66,420)

2,793 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 1,713

(403)

4,589

(5,501) Interest income 309

236

516

389 Interest expense (1,944)

(1,959)

(3,890)

(3,839) (Loss) income on capped call transactions (18,945)

26,309

(49,505)

7,192 Other income, net 3,785

—

6,526

106 (Loss) income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (100,122)

25,375

(108,184)

1,140 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 186,174

(11,916)

178,491

(29,534) Net (loss) income $ (286,296)

$ 37,291

$ (286,675)

$ 30,674 (Loss) earnings per share













Basic $ (3.50)

$ 0.46

$ (3.51)

$ 0.38 Diluted $ (3.50)

$ 0.43

$ (3.51)

$ 0.36 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 81,847

81,316

81,764

81,161 Diluted 81,847

90,320

81,764

86,006

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (286,296) $ 37,291 * $ (286,675) $ 30,674 * Stock-based compensation (1) 31,300 30,688

59,527 60,788

Capped call transactions 18,945 (26,309)

49,505 (7,192)

Litigation 10,582 2,369

27,950 4,329

Convertible senior notes 720 675

1,439 1,348

Headquarters lease — (6,266)

— (9,683)

Amortization of intangible assets 1,025 1,002

1,997 2,004

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (1,713) 403

(4,589) 5,501

Other (1,001) —

(3,583) 12

Income tax effects (2) 195,032 (18,061)

173,197 (42,348)

Net (loss) income - non-GAAP $ (31,406) $ 21,792 * $ 18,768 $ 45,433 (59) %













Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP $ (3.50) $ 0.43 * $ (3.51) $ 0.36 * non-GAAP adjustments 3.12 (0.18)

3.73 0.17

Diluted (loss) earnings per share - non-GAAP $ (0.38) $ 0.25 * $ 0.22 $ 0.53 (58) %













Diluted weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding - GAAP 81,847 90,320 (9) % 81,764 86,006 (5) % non-GAAP Adjustments — (4,443)

2,063 —

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding - non-GAAP 81,847 85,877 (5) % 83,827 86,006 (3) %

* not meaningful

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.

Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.

Litigation : Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million , due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Headquarters lease : In February 2021 , we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021 , in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million, which was received in October 2021 . We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.

Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions and evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, incremental fees were incurred in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

(1) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue $ 6,579

$ 5,849

$ 12,957

$ 11,774 Selling and marketing 12,633

14,748

23,591

28,468 Research and development 7,355

6,343

14,701

13,113 General and administrative 4,733

3,748

8,278

7,433

$ 31,300

$ 30,688

$ 59,527

$ 60,788 Income tax benefit $ (543)

$ (6,192)

$ (905)

$ (12,183)

(2) Effective income tax rates:



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 GAAP 165 %

(2,591) % non-GAAP 22 %

22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. Under GAAP we recorded a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets of $192 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. See "Note 12. Income Taxes" in Part I, Item 1 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2022 for additional information. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,275

$ 159,965 Marketable securities 187,613

202,814 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 296,888

362,779 Accounts receivable 171,556

182,717 Unbilled receivables 201,130

226,714 Other current assets 70,633

68,008 Total current assets 740,207

840,218 Unbilled receivables 115,901

129,789 Goodwill 81,717

81,923 Other long-term assets 320,557

541,601 Total assets $ 1,258,382

$ 1,593,531 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 21,465

$ 15,281 Accrued expenses 63,120

63,890 Accrued compensation and related expenses 73,945

120,946 Deferred revenue 269,121

275,844 Other current liabilities 7,800

9,443 Total current liabilities 435,451

485,404 Convertible senior notes, net 592,161

590,722 Operating lease liabilities 84,170

87,818 Other long-term liabilities 12,821

13,499 Total liabilities 1,124,603

1,177,443 Total stockholders' equity 133,779

416,088 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,258,382

$ 1,593,531

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Net (loss) income $ (286,675)

$ 30,674 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities





Non-cash items 314,231

76,906 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (32,625)

(88,170) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (5,069)

19,410 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,523)

10,493 Cash (used in) financing activities (41,191)

(60,717) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,907)

(1,207) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (50,690)

(32,021) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 159,965

171,899 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 109,275

$ 139,878

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE

(in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement

date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for subscription license and Pega Cloud

contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is

a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during

our subscription transition.



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Change Pega Cloud $ 404,109

$ 306,919

$ 97,190 32 % Maintenance 313,304

315,128

(1,824) (1) % Subscription services 717,413

622,047

95,366 15 % Subscription license 310,139

277,388

32,751 12 %

$ 1,027,552

$ 899,435

$ 128,117 14 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts: As of June 30, 2022:



Subscription services

Subscription license

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 204,974

$ 320,102

$ 46,810

$ 6,681

$ 32,159

$ 610,726 54 % 1-2 years 57,862

200,135

10,711

4,505

7,919

281,132 25 % 2-3 years 28,403

96,861

2,126

2,252

2,574

132,216 12 % Greater than 3 years 18,447

81,069

1,680

—

424

101,620 9 %

$ 309,686

$ 698,167

$ 61,327

$ 13,438

$ 43,076

$ 1,125,694 100 % % of Total 28 %

62 %

5 %

1 %

4 %

100 %

Change since June 30, 2021























$ (26,763)

$ 95,432

$ (1,691)

$ 6,497

$ 21,083

$ 94,558



(8) %

16 %

(3) %

94 %

96 %

9 %



As of June 30, 2021:



Subscription services

Subscription license

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 214,645

$ 281,793

$ 46,146

$ 6,707

$ 17,863

$ 567,154 56 % 1-2 years 59,164

194,841

15,708

234

2,675

272,622 26 % 2-3 years 36,076

88,855

909

—

762

126,602 12 % Greater than 3 years 26,564

37,246

255

—

693

64,758 6 %

$ 336,449

$ 602,735

$ 63,018

$ 6,941

$ 21,993

$ 1,031,136 100 % % of Total 33 %

58 %

6 %

1 %

2 %

100 %



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG

(in millions) Q2 2022

1 Year Growth Rate Backlog - GAAP $ 1,126

9 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates 57

6 % Backlog - Constant Currency $ 1,183

15 %

Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q2 2021.

