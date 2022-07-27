Bumble and bumble partners with Actress Brittany O'Grady for its latest Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer Campaign

The new campaign showcases how bestselling, Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer instantly cuts frizz by 50% compared to untreated hair.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble and bumble announced today that it is partnering with actress Brittany O'Grady, for their new campaign celebrating the brand's #1 best seller Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer. The multitasking Primer was shown to instantly cut frizz by 50% compared to untreated hair, and stay that way all day, even in extreme humidity.

Both at home and on set, Brittany is known for loving a range of looks – from smooth and sleek to natural, voluminous curls. Consumers and fans can follow Brittany through a day in her life with a new campaign video, where Brittany relies on her co-star, Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer, to support her style all day long with humidity-tested, frizz reduction support.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this campaign for Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer," Brittany shared. "I'm thrilled to talk about a product that I truly love and that helps me so much on a daily basis. I don't have to worry about my style changing throughout the day because of frizz."

Corey Reese, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bumble and bumble said, "At Bumble and bumble, we believe in really great hair on your own terms and Brittany embodies that mindset. She embraces a fearless approach to hair styling and self-expression, making her a perfect partner for this campaign."

Bumble and bumble #1 bestseller, Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer, is a multitasking leave in treatment for all hair types powered by a signature 6-oil blend. In addition to featherlight moisture, it provides heat protection up to 450°F/232°C, has UV filters to help protect hair against the drying effects of the sun, helps protect color from fading for up to 16 washes, detangles to help protect against breakage, smoothes, softens, and adds shine. One Bb.Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer is sold every minute*.

The collection is available now at Ulta and Ulta.com, Sephora and Sephora.com, Bumbleandbumble.com, Bumble and bumble Flagship NYC Salons and Bb.Local Salons.

*Based on internal sales data, 12 months ending January 31, 2022.

About Bumble and bumble

Bumble and bumble began as a New York City salon in 1977, where Bumble and bumble hairdressers clipped, colored and styled their way into prominence in magazines, on runways, and backstage around the world.

The brand is inspired by masters of the craft – hair stylists and colorists who are obsessed with technical and artistic excellence through bold self-expression. Bumble and bumble invents products to meet these professionals' exacting standards that are also easy enough for anyone to use. From the iconic, wave-enhancing Surf Spray to the bestselling, mega moisturizing Hairdresser's Invisible Oil range, these well-loved products are used by the pros in Bumble and bumble salons and by millions of people around the world at home every day.

At Bumble and bumble, we believe in really great hair on your own terms.

Our mission – to provide a range of high-performing products and techniques inclusive of every hair type, texture, and styling preference so that you can create the hair you want every day, every night, every time.

Pro-curated, backstage-vetted, and life-tested for real, powerful results.

Brittany O'Grady x Bumble and bumble (PRNewswire)

