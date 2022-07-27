AUTOCRYPT's Smart-Billing EV Charger "Q Charger" Receives OCPP 1.6 Certification

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT announced that its smart-billing EV charger "Q Charger" has received the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 certification issued by the Open Charge Alliance.

At a charging speed of 3.3 kW, AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger (model: ACO-100 BTW) is a Level 1 EV charger equipped with a 110-240 V standard charging cable compatible with all electric vehicles, and easily installable onto any wall outlet.

AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger (Model: ACO-100 BTW) at a Parking Garage (PRNewswire)

The Q Charger is a charger designed for shared usage, and users can scan the unique QR code located on each charger via AUTOCRYPT's charger information app, after which payment will be processed within the app using the registered payment card. The charger's built-in authentication module securely verifies the user's identity and payment status before approval for charging. All payments will then be received by the charge point operator (CPO) or the owner of the charger, who is responsible for the electricity bill.

"Our goal is twofold: Make chargers more available and make the charging experience more enjoyable for EV owners. For the millions of residents here in Korea who live in apartments, a lack of chargers has been a critical barrier to EV adoption. Deploying our smart-billing chargers in apartment and office buildings is a fast and efficient way to bring reliable EV charging to those who need it," said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "Furthermore, the OCPP 1.6 certification validates the safety, security, and durability of our chargers. We look forward to enhancing charging availability in shared parking spaces across the globe."

AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger project is a sub-component of its comprehensive EV information and charging platform EVIQ, an integrated digital platform that connects EV owners and CPOs through big data, enhancing the experience of both EV charging and charging station management.

To find out more about AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger and EVIQ, contact global@autocrypt.io .

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle systems, and fleet management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.

SOURCE AUTOCRYPT