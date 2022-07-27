Athenium Analytics expands enterprise climate intelligence with new Esri ArcGIS Marketplace offering

DOVER, N.H, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenium Analytics, a leader in climate intelligence for insurance carriers, today announced the launch of a new historical tornado data set available through the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace. This first-of-its-kind offering provides seamless access to 25 years of historical tornado insights, including two-dimensional damage swaths from all confirmed tornadoes in the contiguous United States between 1995 and 2019. The new Marketplace offering from Athenium Analytics expands its Esri Partner Network (EPN) Bronze partner relationship.

Esri is the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence and mapping. ArcGIS Marketplace is a curated digital geospatial channel of system-ready apps, content, solutions and professional services for ArcGIS users.

The comprehensive new tornadic data set allows Esri users to integrate high-resolution tornado insights within ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Enterprise and ArcGIS Online to better analyze and predict catastrophic losses. This listing helps Esri customers expand their access to patented weather-risk insights and satisfy the growing demand for enterprise climate intelligence.

"We're pleased to welcome Athenium Analytics to Esri's ArcGIS Marketplace," said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. "Athenium brings a decade of risk analytics expertise, including leading-edge weather and climate intelligence solutions that enable public and private organizations to mitigate the risks associated with climate change."

The growing need for climate intelligence

"2021 was a record year for severe convective storm activity, with an estimated US$3 billion in losses across the U.S., including from the unprecedented Quad-State Tornado," said Dr. Jonathan Fairman, Senior Director of Meteorology at Athenium Analytics.

The United States averages around 1,200 tornadoes annually, about four times more than in all of Europe in any given year. But despite their frequency and potential for destruction, tornadic storms are still notoriously difficult to forecast. By publishing 25 years of high-resolution tornado data, Athenium Analytics enables new organizations to better analyze these events while leveraging the ArcGIS technology they know and trust.

Dr. Fairman added, "Our historical damage footprints provide the geospatial insights needed to help businesses, governments and researchers better understand and model tornado exposures in a changing climate."

Helping organizations improve climate resilience

As a member of the EPN, Athenium Analytics can seamlessly deliver weather and climate risk intelligence through the ArcGIS Marketplace while benefiting from the platform's reach, security and existing integrations. The Esri community is a diverse network of data-driven public and private organizations, which includes a number of property & casualty (P&C) insurance carriers who are particularly vulnerable to losses from severe weather events like tornadoes.

"Many of our insurance clients already leverage Esri's ArcGIS software as part of their core workflows," said Lindsay Gray, Chief Product Officer at Athenium Analytics. "By offering our climate risk analytics through the ArcGIS Marketplace, we can expand the reach of our proprietary data sets while also enhancing the insights carriers trust as part of the claims and underwriting process. It's a win-win."

As more enterprises invest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and climate resilience initiatives, Athenium Analytics is positioned to expand its offerings even further in the coming months.

Gray added, "Athenium Analytics also offers nationwide property risk scores for 12 perils and decades of carefully curated global weather data. We're currently evaluating options for other Marketplace offerings in the future based on the needs of our clients."

To learn more about how Athenium's weather intelligence solutions can support enterprise climate resilience, visit the property risk analytics or weather risk API pages now.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Athenium Analytics

Athenium Analytics provides the solutions and expertise that organizations need to mitigate risk and drive growth in a changing climate. Our powerful suite of business and climate intelligence—including AI and predictive analytics—leverages trillions of data points to help business leaders increase profitability, enhance internal operations and manage assets most vulnerable to climate risk. Athenium Analytics is a portfolio company of In-Q-Tel, the non-profit strategic investment fund serving the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and the broader U.S. Intelligence Community.

To learn more, visit www.athenium.com.

CONTACT: sales@athenium.com, www.athenium.com

