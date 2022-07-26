Walkaround Elmo from Sesame Street® Joins ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up!

Get Moving!® Health and Wellness Event and Back to School Bash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Omaha with special guest Walkaround Elmo from Sesame Street® who will greet kids and families and hand out free Sesame Street in Communities resources. The event includes free health screenings (glucose, cholesterol), COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"We are excited to be back together in-person for this great event. It is an honor to join the Alliance in ensuring that everyone has access to care and educational resources needed to achieve the best health possible," said Andrea Skolkin, CEO of OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. "All children who complete at least three health activities will be eligible for a backpack and school supplies."

"Reducing health disparities requires multi-faceted approaches and we're honored during these health fairs to promote health and wellness for the entire family," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Omaha," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.

"We are so happy that we can bring ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® to Omaha this year to support individuals to lead healthier lifestyles and provide essential health services to communities," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "This year, we are proud to bring the All of Us traveling exhibit to Omaha. Through All of Us, we will build the foundation for a new era of health care where medicine is representative of all individuals."

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

Back to School Bash: Children at the event will receive a backpack with school supplies

Free Health Screenings: HIV/STI, Blood Pressure, Glucose, Cholesterol, and COVID-19 Vaccinations

Healthy snacks: Produce giveaway and nutrition education

Family fun: Games, raffles, and much more!

Science: All of Us Research Program Traveling Exhibit Traveling Exhibit

(The Traveling Exhibit will remain onsite from August 1 to 5, 2022)

Where: 4920 S 30th St., Omaha, NE 68107

When: Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00pm

Cost: FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please call the Su Familia Helpline at 1-866-783-265 or visit www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, please visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/todos.

