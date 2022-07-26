MonitorEDU Announces New Blended Event Remote Testing Model

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a leading provider of high-stakes remote proctoring using live proctors based in North America, has partnered with Paradigm Testing, a testing company that provides solutions tailored to its clients' unique needs, to offer a new modality for remote testing - which the companies call "blended event testing".

The new service was rolled out at the American Academy of Impact Dentistry (AAID) earlier this year with excellent results.

When asked about his experience with MonitorEDU, Jon Sprague, Director of Education and Credentialing at AAID, commented "When the AAID began its search for an oral examination platform, we knew there were certain requirements that were essential for success. We needed a platform that would allow us to: have multiple proctors, provide interpreters for candidates, rank candidates, build candidate self-defense cases, build standardized cases, and follow exam security protocols that meet standard exam requirements. MonitorEDU went above and beyond our expectations and with each exam year, the platform has added even more features. The staff and proctors at MonitorEDU have been incredible and helped us transition from face-to-face oral exams to virtual administration during the pandemic. In fact, the virtual exam has been so popular with candidates and examiners that it is unlikely we will return to face-to-face oral exams."

MonitorEDU and Paradigm provided AAID with a virtual process to conduct oral exams and began to offer written exams in a blended model that allowed candidates to choose between a remote or traditional testing environment…with a twist. To maintain a consistent testing experience, both the remote and test center candidate were proctored by MonitorEDU staff using Paradigm's testing platform. To see more about how this works, https://youtu.be/ISGXgiWM3YE

