Head Back to School with Eyebuydirect's Cool Classroom Styles

With back-to-school season around the corner, Eyebuydirect shares top styles to cruise around campus this fall

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is unveiling a curated selection of top picks to help students head back to school in style. The Back to Cool style edit includes frames featuring color tint and gradient lens options to achieve a colorful yet smart campus look, at affordable prices.

Students can feel confident hitting the books in the library or taking a study break on the campus quad while wearing cost-effective, quality eyewear styles from Eyebuydirect. Popular options include the St Michel – rounded full-rim eyeglasses with a sophisticated touch, The Botanist – rectangular frames with a timeless and understated shape, or the Effect – aviator frames that can be purchased as clear prescription lenses or sunglasses with a uniquely you color tint.

Afterpay can be used at checkout on Eyebuydirect's website to pay for their purchases in 4 installments, empowering parents and students to shop with flexibility while taking the pressure off back-to-school shopping. The service is completely free for consumers who pay on time and does not require the need to take out a traditional loan or pay any upfront fees.

The Back to Cool style edit also kicks off a special Back to School Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion, taking place now through August 3. With a two-for-one pricing deal, this is a no brainer for students and parents looking to purchase on-trend eyewear ahead of the school year.

The Back to Cool collection and BOGO sale are available now to shop exclusively on Eyebuydirect.com. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ .

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006 , Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com

